Star chronicles

AFTER the phenomenal success of BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage — LA on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022, global sensations BTS are making a triumphant return to the platform with an exciting new documentary series.

Immerse yourself in the world of BTS like never before as the new documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star unfolds through unprecedented interviews, exclusive performances and intimate behind-the-scenes moments, featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

This eight-part series delves into the band’s monumental 10-year journey, offering a unique perspective on their triumphs and challenges in a compelling documentary format.

Witness key moments from the band’s evolution with appearances by Hybe Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and BTS biographer Kang Myeongseok in the series.

Explore the genesis of BTS, the anticipation leading to their debut, the thrill of winning Best New Artist at the 2013 Melon Music Awards, the struggles during the Danger era, their debut at prestigious award shows like the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

Also the transformative experience of becoming stars in America, their historic speech at the United Nations, and electrifying performances at iconic venues like the Rose Bowl Stadium and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The documentary series also offers an intimate look into BTS’s personal moments from their first meeting to navigating contract renewals, coping with isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, and heartwarming events like J-Hope’s surprise birthday party and Jung Kook’s high school graduation ceremony.

Disney+ Hotstar also provided a glimpse into the rich storytelling of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star by unveiling the titles of each episode.

Mark your calendars for the two-episode premiere on Dec 20, followed by new episodes every Wednesday.

Joining a stellar line-up of BTS content on Disney+ Hotstar, including the cinematic concert film BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage — LA, Suga: Road to D-Day, J-Hope In The Box, and the travel reality show In The Soop: Friendcation, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of BTS’s remarkable legacy.

Prepare to stream the first two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.