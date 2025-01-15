AS brands kick off 2025 with ambitious campaigns, they are turning to some of Asia’s most compelling personalities to tell their stories. From e-commerce giants tapping into the vibrant energy of rising entertainment groups, to health food companies partnering with respected veteran actresses and sports equipment makers joining forces with Olympic-bound athletes, this year’s brand partnerships reflect a diverse cross-section of Asian talent.
The carefully curated collaborations span multiple industries and demographics, with each ambassador bringing their unique appeal to their respective brands. Whether it is through high-energy livestream shopping events, wellness education initiatives or campaigns celebrating milestone anniversaries, these partnerships are set to shape consumer engagement throughout the year, particularly during the festive Chinese New Year (CNY) season.
Most notably, these collaborations extend beyond mere promotional activities, with many ambassadors actively integrating their partnered brands into their professional lives and personal routines.
Shopee
For this year’s CNY sale, Shopee has announced performing artiste group 3P will be its brand ambassadors for the Shopee CNY Sale throughout the month until Jan 30.
Consisting of Danny Lee, Caven Tang and Kevin Ong, 3P can be seen on Shopee Live today at 8pm for a festive celebration filled with dance performances, interactive game shows, giveaways and exclusive festive CNY deals, such as 88% off lowest price guaranteed, free shipping with no minimum spend and Huat! The Fortune, a game show in which shoppers can watch and win RM8,888 angpows daily.
Shopee has also engaged D00nuts and SteadyGang for special CNY hits, along with influencers Gladish Chan, Elaine Chuah and Mika Chan who will unveil exclusive health and beauty, fashion and lifestyle deals on Shopee Live until Jan 25.
Nattome
Rolling out its latest gut health foods with black sesame, Nattome has inked a collaboration with Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim as its brand ambassador to champion the company’s advocacy of gut health.
As the face of the brand, Yim will share digestive wellness insights via educational reels and headline the launch of the new Nattome’s black sesame beverage, which has now become a staple of her daily health and wellness regime.
Yim is full of gratitude, having completed filming a TV series in Malaysia and China, to high ratings and positive feedback. She also performed in a cultural exchange Cantonese opera in Singapore to much success.
In her new role as Nattome Brand Ambassador, Yim looks forward to helping create the awareness of gut health and counts on Nattome stomach foods to sustain her energy and vitality as she surges forward with a busy 2025 ahead.
Sharp
Commemorating its 40th anniversary in Malaysia, Sharp Electronics has launched its Sharp 40 Live Mighty campaign and Double Sincerity Service Upgrade programme. The initiatives serve to highlight Sharp’s commitment to enriching Malaysian lives through advanced Japanese technology and exceptional service standards.
To do so, Malaysia’s top women’s doubles badminton pair, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, have been appointed as ambassadors for the campaign as their resilience and outstanding achievements are in line with Sharp’s advocacy for bold living and embracing life’s infinite possibilities while overcoming challenges.
Sharps also sees the duo’s relentless pursuit of excellence and ability to inspire others as a demonstration of what it means to “Live Mighty”.
Prada
One of South Korea’s most renowned actors with a career across drama series and film, Kim Soo-hyun has been announced as Prada’s latest brand ambassador.
Known for his versatility, Kim recently starred as Baek Hyun-woo in the record breaking 2024 drama Queen of Tears, which earned its status as Netflix’s standout K-drama of the year.
His on-screen roles, including the protagonist in My Love from the Star, among others, have solidified his name as a key figure in the Korean film industry.