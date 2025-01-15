AS brands kick off 2025 with ambitious campaigns, they are turning to some of Asia’s most compelling personalities to tell their stories. From e-commerce giants tapping into the vibrant energy of rising entertainment groups, to health food companies partnering with respected veteran actresses and sports equipment makers joining forces with Olympic-bound athletes, this year’s brand partnerships reflect a diverse cross-section of Asian talent.

The carefully curated collaborations span multiple industries and demographics, with each ambassador bringing their unique appeal to their respective brands. Whether it is through high-energy livestream shopping events, wellness education initiatives or campaigns celebrating milestone anniversaries, these partnerships are set to shape consumer engagement throughout the year, particularly during the festive Chinese New Year (CNY) season.

Most notably, these collaborations extend beyond mere promotional activities, with many ambassadors actively integrating their partnered brands into their professional lives and personal routines.

Shopee

For this year’s CNY sale, Shopee has announced performing artiste group 3P will be its brand ambassadors for the Shopee CNY Sale throughout the month until Jan 30.

Consisting of Danny Lee, Caven Tang and Kevin Ong, 3P can be seen on Shopee Live today at 8pm for a festive celebration filled with dance performances, interactive game shows, giveaways and exclusive festive CNY deals, such as 88% off lowest price guaranteed, free shipping with no minimum spend and Huat! The Fortune, a game show in which shoppers can watch and win RM8,888 angpows daily.

Shopee has also engaged D00nuts and SteadyGang for special CNY hits, along with influencers Gladish Chan, Elaine Chuah and Mika Chan who will unveil exclusive health and beauty, fashion and lifestyle deals on Shopee Live until Jan 25.