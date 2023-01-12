Stout success

REVEL in the success of Connor’s Stout Porter as it wraps up a triumphant celebration of the International Stout Month, marking the splendid culmination of RexFest.

Connor’s, having recently clinched two gold awards in the esteemed Monde Selection and the World Beer Award 2023, is spreading the joy of its achievements across 290 venues, offering stout aficionados an unparalleled experience.

In selected supermarkets, the Connor’s Shake Crew is on the hunt for stout enthusiasts to partake in the Connor’s Shake Challenge, a unique opportunity to recreate the draft stout experience in cans.

The success of this superb ritual, which preserves the creamy foam and roasty undertones of Connor’s Stout Porter’s premium malts, including lager malt, caramel malt, brown malt and roasted barley, is a testament to its irresistible appeal.

Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, Stefano Clini, expressed the company’s pride in Connor’s Stout Porter, citing the recent accolades as a testament to its status as the ideal brew and a reflection of their unwavering commitment to quality.

In celebration of these achievements and in the spirit of the International Stout Month, Carlsberg Malaysia is bringing together stout enthusiasts for an extensive celebration lasting nearly two months.

Connor’s is painting the town black nationwide with a series of activities in 12 selected outlets. Participants can engage in “The Perfect Pour” to win personalised coasters, take on “Flip the Cup” for Connor’s merchandise, join “The Weight Challenge” for a chance to win a Connor’s keg or vie for a limited-edition Connor’s Bomber jacket.

Additionally, 60 lucky consumers have the chance to win a SMEG Union Jack mini fridge worth RM15,000 each. But the excitement does not end there, Connor’s enthusiasts can enter to win the SMEG Union Jack Mini Fridge until Dec 25 with a purchase of Connor’s.

Whether in restaurants, bars, pubs, supermarkets, convenience stores or e-commerce sites, every Connor’s purchase opens the door to exciting entries, with the option to get five entries by purchasing four cans.

For more information visit connorsmalaysia.com.

Do not miss this opportunity. All promotions and contests are open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above.