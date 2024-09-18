Sugar, spice plus everything nice

Five delightful Indian sweet recipes traditionally prepared for Ganesha Chathurti

Indian sweets are an array of confections known for their rich flavours and cultural significance. – PEXELSPIC

INDIAN sweets, known as mithai, are a delightful part of Indian culture and cuisine, especially during festivals like Ganesha Chathurti tomorrow. These confections, often prepared as offerings to Lord Ganesha, bring joy and a sense of tradition to the celebrations. Here are five mouth-watering Indian sweet recipes that can be easily prepared at home to honour this auspicious occasion.

Gulab Jamun Gulab Jamun is a classic Indian dessert made from milk solids and soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup. It is often served warm, making it a comforting and indulgent treat. Ingredients 1 cup khoya (milk solids) 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 2 tablespoons milk Ghee or oil for frying 2 cups sugar 2 cups water 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder Rose water or saffron strands (optional) Instructions 1. Crumble the khoya in a bowl and add all-purpose flour and baking soda. Mix well. 2. Add milk gradually to form a soft dough. Knead gently and make small, smooth balls. 3. Heat ghee or oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Fry the balls until golden brown. 4. In another pan, prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water until the sugar dissolves. 5. Add cardamom powder and rose water or saffron if using. 6. Soak the fried balls in the warm sugar syrup for at least two hours before serving.

Jalebi Jalebi is a popular Indian sweet known for its crispy texture and syrupy sweetness. It is often enjoyed during festivals and celebrations. Ingredients 1 cup all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons cornflour 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup yoghurt A pinch of saffron Ghee or oil for frying 2 cups sugar 1 cup water 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder Instructions 1. In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour, corn flour and baking powder. 2. Add yoghurt and mix well to form a smooth batter. Let it ferment for four to five hours. 3. Heat ghee or oil in a pan. Fill the batter into a piping bag or squeeze bottle. 4. Squeeze the batter into the hot oil in spiral shapes. Fry until golden and crisp. 5. Prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water until thick. Add saffron and cardamom powder. 6. Soak the fried jalebis in the warm sugar syrup for a few minutes before serving.

Rasgulla Rasgulla is a spongy, syrupy sweet made from chenna (Indian cottage cheese). It is a favourite in many Indian households. Ingredients 1 litre full cream milk 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 cup sugar 4 cups water 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder Instructions 1. Boil the milk in a pan. Add lemon juice to curdle the milk. 2. Strain the curdled milk using a muslin cloth to separate the chenna. 3. Knead the chenna until smooth and make small balls. 4. In a pressure cooker, add water and sugar. Bring to a boil and add the chenna balls. 5. Cook for one whistle and then simmer for 5 minutes. 6. Let the rasgullas cool in the syrup before serving.

Rava Kesari Rava Kesari, also known simply as Kesari, is a popular South Indian dessert. It is often prepared during festive occasions and celebrations. Ingredients 1 cup rava (semolina) 1 cup sugar 2 cups water 1/4 cup ghee A pinch of saffron strands 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder 2 tablespoons cashews and raisins Instructions 1. Heat a tablespoon of ghee in a pan. Fry the cashews and raisins until golden and set aside. 2. In the same pan, roast the rava until it turns light golden brown and gives off a nutty aroma. 3. Boil water in another pot and add saffron strands. 4. Slowly add the boiling water to the roasted rava, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. 5. Add sugar and remaining ghee, stirring well until the mixture thickens. 6. Add cardamom powder and the fried cashews and raisins. Mix well and serve warm.