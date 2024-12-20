Super Junior Yesung to hold solo concert in Malaysia

K-POP star Yesung is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur on April 12 next year, returning to Malaysia for his first solo concert.

The 2025 Yesung Concert [It’s Complicated] in Asia tour will see the Super Junior lead vocalist perform at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

The singer will sing tracks off his latest mini album It’s Complicated, which includes tracks such as It’s Complicated, There She Goes Again, Easy, Beautiful Paradox and Curtain.

Fans can expect a good time as the concert promises to highlight Yesung’s unique vocals and emotional charm.

The latest mini album, released last month, topped the iTunes Top Album charts in various countries such as Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan and Macau.

To show his appreciation to his fans, the singer will be holding concerts in some of the countries as part of his tour.

Yesung first debuted as a member of Super Junior in 2005, serving as the group’s lead vocalist. The group became an influential force in the late 2000s and early 2010s, receiving success for tracks such as Sorry, Sorry, Mr. Simple and Bonamana.

In 2016, Yesung then kicked off his solo career, releasing his first EP Here I Am. He followed it up with several releases, releasing two studio albums and six other EPs, making him among the most successful solo acts from the group.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale tomorrow.