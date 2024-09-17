THE holiday season is coming, so it is time for a vacation! However, planning one can be tedious and rather tiring. That is why, Berjaya Langkawi

Resort’s Fly Me Away: Rainforest Escape package saves you the prevacation stress so you can enjoy a hassle-free escape to the tropical jewel of the Andaman Sea.

Convenience in a package

The package offers private chartered flights, which are operated by Berjaya Air, promising the convenience of flying directly from Subang SkyPark Terminal to Langkawi International Airport. The package includes a three days and two nights stay with a return flight, daily breakfast, welcome drink, airport transfer, complimentary minibar and 20% off food and beverage. It also allows access to the Sky Lounge at Subang SkyPark Terminal, a 15kg check-in luggage allowance per person, express boarding and refreshments. With a starting price of RM812, this package can be booked via flight.berjayahotel.com.

Coastal heaven

At the Berjaya Langkawi Resort, you get to escape to a natural paradise without compromising comfort. With 412 rooms, this resort offers a selection of suites, water chalets and rainforest chalets that are ideal for families and even solo travellers. For big families, the Family Chalet is recommended as it can accommodate large groups. For those wh o prefer a romantic view of the ocean, its Chalet On Water and Suite On Water options are ideal. The water chalets fit two people per chalet, while the Premier Suite On Water accommodates two to three people.

Wholesome holiday

This resort does not only invite you to kick back and relax but also to learn about the wildlife that permeate the island through a naturalist, who is available. Parents can also get a quick breather from their duties by signing up their children for The Little Monkey Club, which has an array of

fun activities for the kids to enjoy. Ensuring their safety and wellbeing, the kids are not allowed to leave the premise until a guardian or the parents themselves pick them up. Besides, there are sea sports and other recreational activities, such as island hopping, kayak and more, available at the resort for travellers who like adventure.

Culinary crossroads

No vacation is complete without a culinary experience. This resort has a diverse selection of restaurants and bars, including its Pahn-Thai restaurant, Beach Brasserie, Boat House Bar and many more. Tantalising the tastebuds of its guests, the resort’s restaurants serve authentic and fusion cuisines. The gastronomic adventure does not only involve food as there is live entertainment to enjoy at its Lobby Lounge.

Berjaya Langkawi Resort offers an escapade that allows you to find sanctuary in a natural wonderland away from the bustling life. So, get that lung and mind cleanse with an island getaway. Bon voyage!