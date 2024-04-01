Sweeney’s perspective

DAMON Albarn’s recent critique of The Rolling Stones has sparked significant attention in the rock and roll media.

Albarn voiced concern about the portrayal of The Stones at different stages of their lives on billboards and the perceived objectification of a young woman, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

The Rolling Stones embraced a nostalgic vibe from the 1980s and ‘90s for the production of the music video accompanying their single Angry from the Hackney Diamonds’ album.

Sweeney took centre stage in the video and certain concerns were raised about the potential sexualisation during filming.

Sweeney addressed these concerns in her cover story with Glamour UK, asserting, “I felt hot” during the video shoot where she wore a bustier and studded chaps.

“I picked my outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it,” she explained.

The actress went on to disclose that the dance moves in the video were spontaneous, emphasising that she felt honoured to be part of The Rolling Stones’ videography.

“One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment in embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.

“I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good,” she said.

“All the moves — everything I was doing was freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts?

“It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

The music video was unveiled on Sept 6. Following its release, the album made its debut on Oct 20 and reached its peak at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart as of Nov 4.