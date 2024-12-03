Sweet porridge delights

Authentic Asian recipes for every palate

Chinese red bean congee CHINESE red bean congee, also known as hong dou zhou, is a classic Chinese sweet porridge enjoyed as a breakfast or dessert. It has a comforting and slightly sweet flavour, making it a firm favourite among children. Ingredients 1 cup glutinous rice 1/2 cup red beans 8 cups water 1/2 cup sugar Instructions Rinse the glutinous rice and red beans separately. In a large pot, combine rice, red beans and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the rice and beans are soft. Mash some of the rice to create a creamy texture. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Serve warm and enjoy.

Japanese green tea porridge (matcha okayu) Matcha okayu is a delightful Japanese sweet porridge that combines the earthy flavour of matcha with the comforting texture of rice. This dish is often enjoyed during breakfast or as a light dessert. Ingredients 1 cup of sushi rice 4 cups of water 1 tablespoon matcha powder 1/4 cup sugar Toppings: red bean paste, mochi or sliced fruits Instructions Rinse sushi rice until the water runs clear. In a pot, combine rice and water. Bring to a boil, then simmer until rice is soft and porridge-like. In a small bowl, mix matcha powder with a few tablespoons of water to make a smooth paste. Stir matcha paste and sugar into the porridge until well combined. Serve warm, topped with red bean paste, mochi or sliced fruits.

Thai black sticky rice pudding (khao niew dum) Khao niew dum is a Thai sweet porridge made from black sticky rice, creating a rich and indulgent treat. The addition of coconut milk adds creaminess, making it a popular dessert in Thai cuisine. Ingredients 1 cup of black sticky rice 2 cups of water 1 cup of coconut milk 1/2 cup palm sugar A pinch of salt Sesame seeds for garnish Instructions Rinse the black sticky rice until the water is clear. In a pot, combine rice and water. Bring to a boil, then simmer until the rice is tender. In a separate saucepan, heat coconut milk, palm sugar and salt until the sugar is dissolved. Combine the sweet-coconut mixture with the cooked rice. Simmer until the pudding thickens. Serve warm, garnished with sesame seeds.

Korean sweet pumpkin porridge (hobakjuk) Hobakjuk is a Korean sweet porridge made from pumpkin, creating a velvety and naturally sweet dish. This porridge is often enjoyed as a comforting dessert or snack in Korean households. Ingredients 1 cup peeled sweet pumpkin 1/2 cup sweet rice flour 4 cups of water 1/2 cup sugar A pinch of salt Toasted pine nuts for garnish Instructions Boil the diced pumpkin until soft. In a separate bowl, mix sweet rice flour with a small amount of water to create a smooth paste. Add the rice flour paste to the boiling water, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Add the cooked pumpkin, sugar and salt. Simmer until the porridge thickens. Serve warm, garnished with toasted pine nuts.

Vietnamese tapioca pudding (che chuoi) Che chuoi is a popular Vietnamese sweet porridge made with tapioca pearls, bananas and coconut milk. It is a creamy and comforting dessert that can be enjoyed both warm and cold. Ingredients 1/2 cup small tapioca pearls 2 ripe bananas, sliced 4 cups of coconut milk 1/2 cup sugar A pinch of salt Toasted sesame seeds for garnish Instructions Soak tapioca pearls in water for about 30 minutes or until they become soft. In a pot, combine soaked tapioca pearls, coconut milk, sugar and salt. Bring to a gentle simmer. Stir in sliced bananas and continue simmering until the tapioca pearls become translucent and the bananas are tender. Adjust the sweetness to your liking by adding more sugar if necessary. Serve warm or chilled, garnished with toasted sesame seeds.