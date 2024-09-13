Syamel reveals new artistic dimension with Hamba Cinta release

HIS desire to explore new musical territories has led to the release of latest single Hamba Cinta, which showcases a different side of Syamel’s artistry, bringing a fresh energy to his music.

The positive response from fans since the launch of this rhythmic jazz-pop track has affirmed Syamel’s decision to take this creative risk. He sees this as a sign that he is on the right path, choosing to diversify his music and embrace new genres. Syamel’s goal is to present something unique, illustrating that music offers endless possibilities. He believes that exploring new creative avenues can bring immense fulfilment.

“As a singer, I want variety in my repertoire, especially when performing. Listeners want to enjoy diverse music and I don’t want to limit myself to slow-tempo songs or ballads. Music should be experienced with all the senses and I hope people will continue to enjoy Hamba Cinta in the future,“ he shared.

Hamba Cinta tells a heartfelt story of love and sacrifice, ultimately shattered by betrayal and broken trust, a narrative familiar to many. The song reflects the emotional turmoil of a relationship gone wrong, where the love once cherished becomes a burden.

Syamel collaborated with Yusuff Khan, Adam Armi and Adly Kiddy in crafting this song, which underwent significant changes in its musical arrangement before finalising the recording. Despite it being their first collaboration, the team was committed to delivering a song that satisfied everyone involved, resulting in a music video (MV) that encapsulates the essence of the track. The MV includes hidden messages and secret codes, designed to ensure the song’s meaning resonates with listeners.

Hamba Cinta marks the start of a transition in Syamel’s career. The singer and Warner Music Malaysia are already working on a full album, set to complete this artistic transformation. The album will feature a mix of genres, including pop rock, R&B, jazz-pop and the ballads that have defined Syamel’s career.

As an artiste, these changes reflect his maturity and readiness to explore new creative territories. While promoting Hamba Cinta, Syamel is also focused on gathering new material for the album. He emphasised the importance of taking time to ensure a well-prepared release.

“I am happy that the recording company has given me the freedom to create. We will introduce many variations to ensure fans are satisfied with the new music,“ he noted, adding that he had previously recorded two songs with Warner Music Malaysia.

Despite his foray into new genres, Syamel remains committed to the ballads that have become a staple of his music. He acknowledges that many fans still favour this genre and are more than happy to continue delivering what they love.

Taking a bold approach, Syamel has also produced a dangdut version of Hamba Cinta to align with current trends. Although it has not been officially released, this version highlights another side of Syamel’s versatility.

“The idea for a dangdut version came from observing trends on TikTok. I wanted fans to enjoy this song while dancing. Seeing the positive response to similar versions, I decided to create one myself. I hope fans will enjoy the dangdut version when it is released,“ he said.

Looking ahead, Syamel plans to hold a solo concert to thank the loyal fans who have supported his career.

Hamba Cinta is available on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, KKBox, Deezer and YouTube Music. The music video is available on Warner Music Malaysia’s YouTube channel.