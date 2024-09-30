Taiwan launches travel campaign to attract Malaysians

The advertisements on the trains are to invoke feelings of travel to Taiwan among Malaysians.

TAIWAN Tourism Administration Kuala Lumpur has launched its 2024 campaign, Jom Taiwan: Ride the Adventure, to encourage Malaysian travellers to visit Taiwan by the end of this year. With the help of local artist Book of Lai, the campaign has created an immersive journey to showcase the allure of Taiwan, highlighting Taiwan’s various attractions through themed advertisements. The advertisements are featured on the KL Monorail and the Bukit Bintang MRT station, each falling under four themes: Jom Taiwan Makan-makan (food), Jom Taiwan Lihat-lihat (sightseeing), Jom Taiwan Main-main (fun activities) and Jom Taiwan Rasa-rasa (culture).

“It showcases Taiwan’s culinary delights, scenic landscapes, fun attractions and cultural experiences, allowing Malaysians to feel the charm of Taiwan even during their daily commutes, sparking excitement and anticipation for travel to Taiwan,” noted Taiwan Tourism Administration KL Office director Chou Shih-Pi. Book of Lai, known for his imaginative designs, infused his impressions of Taiwan into the artwork, featuring a Breezy Blue train passing through a bubble tea tunnel, a beef noodle slide, a forest of fried chicken cutlets and mountains of soup dumplings. Lai also included Malaysian characters, including Malaysia’s three major ethnic groups alongside his signature tiny mobile home to encourage locals to experience the beauty of Taiwan.

This collaborative project is a part of the Taiwan Tourism Administration Kuala Lumpur’s broader strategy to increase awareness surrounding Taiwan’s products in Malaysia. The effort came to fruition following the spike in Malaysian travel to Taiwan. “From January to May this year, more than 200,000 Malaysian travellers visited Taiwan, marking a nearly 20% increase compared to the same period last year. It remains one of the most significant markets in Southeast Asia for inbound tourism to Taiwan,” said Taipei Economic and Cultural Office deputy representative James Bu. The effort is also aligned with Taiwan’s intention to attract Muslim travellers. Each year, the country continues to enhance its Muslim-friendly facilities.