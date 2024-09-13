Tale of abuse

It Ends with Us is seemingly charming romance before domestic violence rears its ugly head

ON the surface, It Ends with Us presents itself as a typical romantic drama, complete with meet-cute moments, sizzling chemistry and the promise of a happily-ever-after. But do not be fooled, this film is anything but conventional. Directed by Justin Baldoni and based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, the movie gradually pulls the rug out from under its audience, revealing a much darker and more complex narrative that tackles issues of domestic violence, emotional cheating and the long shadows of childhood trauma.

Sweet and sour The film begins with Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) attending her father’s funeral in the quaint town of Plethora, Maine. She stands at the podium, attempting to list her favourite things about him but is struck silent, her unresolved emotions evident. This silence sets the tone for the emotional turmoil that follows, as Lily returns to Boston to start a new chapter of her life. There, she meets the dashing neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) on a rooftop and the sparks fly almost instantly. The chemistry between Lively and Baldoni is undeniable and the film takes its time basking in the warmth of their budding romance. From stolen glances to passionate kisses, It Ends with Us initially seems like the perfect romance flick for a cosy night in. But as their relationship deepens, cracks begin to form. Ryle’s charm gives way to more unsettling behaviours and what starts as a small slap during a heated moment quickly escalates into a pattern of abuse. The film deftly shifts from a love story to a cautionary tale, reminding the audience that love is not always enough to sustain a relationship, especially when it is marred by violence.

Trauma of emotional infidelity As Ryle’s darker side comes to the forefront, Lily finds herself in an impossible situation. Her love for him is real, but so are the bruises on her skin. This inner conflict is complicated further when her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), reenters her life. Atlas, now a successful chef, serves as a reminder of a simpler time, a time before Ryle. The reappearance of Atlas brings with it a fresh set of dilemmas. While it is clear that Atlas is a safe harbour for Lily, their renewed connection is not without its moral grey areas. Lily’s emotional attachment to Atlas, while still being in a committed relationship with Ryle, skirts dangerously close to emotional cheating. The film does not shy away from this complexity, instead, it leans into it, showing that Lily is no saint and like everyone else, she makes choices that are messy and imperfect. This exploration of emotional cheating adds another layer to the narrative, suggesting that while Lily may be a victim of Ryle’s abuse, she is also complicit in the breakdown of their relationship, albeit in a different way. It is a bold move for the film to present its protagonist as both a victim and a flawed human being, but it pays off, making Lily’s character all the more relatable and her story all the more heartbreaking.

Diluting the impact Despite its compelling storyline and strong performances, It Ends with Us is not without its flaws. At 2 hours and 11 minutes, the film’s runtime feels unnecessarily long. There are moments where the pacing drags, particularly in the middle act, where the film could have benefited from a more streamlined narrative. Some of the subplots, while interesting, feel like they could have been trimmed or even omitted to maintain the film’s momentum. The extended runtime also dilutes some of the film’s emotional impact. The drawn-out scenes, while beautifully shot and well-acted, occasionally risk losing the audience’s attention. A tighter edit could have kept the tension high and the story more focused, ensuring that the film’s powerful message was not lost in excess.

Everyone has their side of the story One of the film’s strengths lies in its balanced portrayal of its characters. While Ryle is the antagonist in Lily’s story, the film takes care to explore his backstory and the unresolved trauma that contributes to his violent outbursts. It is not an attempt to excuse his behaviour, but rather to humanise him, showing that even abusers have their demons. This nuanced approach challenges the audience to consider the complexities of human behaviour and the fact that everyone, even the villain of the story, has their side of the story. Similarly, Lily’s journey is not one of a straightforward heroine. She makes mistakes, she falters and she is torn between her love for two very different men. This complexity makes her story all the more compelling, as it mirrors the real-life struggles that many people face in abusive relationships. The film does not offer easy answers or a neatly wrapped conclusion but instead, it leaves the audience with a sense of the messy, unresolved nature of life itself. A film that stays after it ends It Ends with Us is a film that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll. It is a love story, but it is also a story about pain, trauma and the difficult choices that define our lives. Lively delivers a standout performance as Lily, capturing the character’s vulnerability and strength in equal measure. Baldoni is equally compelling as Ryle, portraying a man who is both deeply flawed and deeply human. The film’s exploration of domestic violence is handled with care, never sensationalising the abuse but instead focusing on the emotional and psychological toll it takes on its victims. The film’s title, It Ends with Us, is a powerful statement on breaking the cycle of abuse and the final scenes leave the audience with a sense of hope, even in the face of such darkness.