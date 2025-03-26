Tale of black magic set to terrify audiences

WITH a vengeful spirit, a deadly curse and the inescapable consequences of past sins, Polong is set to bring spine-chilling horror to the big screen this year.

Directed by Zulkarnain Azhar, the film explores the dark legacy of black magic through the haunting story of Maria Hadi, a woman who spent her life practising the occult but seeks redemption before her death.

In a desperate attempt to rid herself of her supernatural polong, she transfers it to the wrong person, unleashing a terrifying curse upon her heirs.

Zulkarnain, known for Takluk, Air Force and J Revolusi, was drawn to Polong for its symbolic depth.

“It is not just a horror film, it is a reflection of the darkness we carry, whether through past sins or unresolved trauma,” he shared.

The film will feature a stellar cast, including Mimi Lana, Fad Anuar, Namron, June Lojong and Nadiya Nisaa, bringing the chilling story to life.

Golden Star Pictures Sdn Bhd is producing Polong as its debut project, recognising the strong market demand for horror films.

Executive producer Onn Norshal Hamzah stated that the film was chosen for its high commercial potential and ability to compete in both local and international markets.

“With strong storytelling and production quality, we believe Polong will leave a lasting impact,” he said.

Scheduled to begin filming in May, Polong is produced by Apuu Films Sdn Bhd, with 10 Star Cinemas Sdn Bhd handling distribution. With a compelling narrative and an experienced team behind it, Polong is set to become one of Malaysia’s most anticipated horror films.