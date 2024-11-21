Tasty root veg

Seven recipes highlighting flavours, varieties of taro

TARO, a starchy root vegetable, is a beloved ingredient in many Asian and tropical cuisines. Its creamy texture and mildly sweet, nutty taste make it a good choice for sweet and savoury dishes. Not only does it bring distinctive flavours to the table but it is also packed with nutrients, offering fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. Taro can elevate any meal with its smooth texture either in snacks, desserts or main dishes. Here are seven creative ways to cook with taro at home. Taro chips For a healthier snack alternative, try making taro chips. They are crispy and ideal for munching anytime. Ingredients 2 medium-sized taro roots 2 tablespoons of olive oil Salt to taste Paprika or garlic powder (optional) Instructions 1. Peel the taro roots and slice them thinly. 2. Toss the slices in olive oil, ensuring even coating. 3. Arrange the slices on a baking tray and season with salt or spices. 4. Bake at 180°C for 15 – 20 minutes or until golden and crisp. 5. Let cool and enjoy as a snack.

Taro coconut sago This comforting taro coconut sago dessert combines the earthiness of taro with the richness of coconut milk for a comforting bowl. Ingredients 2 cups of taro (peeled and diced) ½ cup of small sago pearls 1 cup of coconut milk ½ cup of water 4 tablespoon of sugar (adjust to taste) 1 – 2 pandan leaves (optional, for fragrance) A pinch of salt Instructions 1. Boil water in a pot and add the sago pearls. Stir continuously to prevent clumping. 2. Cook for about 10 – 12 minutes until the sago turns translucent then drain and rinse under cold water. Set aside. 3. Steam or boil the diced taro until soft and tender (about 10 – 15 minutes). 4. In a pot, add coconut milk, water, pandan leaves and sugar. Heat on low, stirring occasionally. 5. Add the steamed taro and cooked sago pearls. Mix well. 6. Add a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness. 7. Let the dessert simmer for five to seven minutes until well combined and fragrant. 8. Remove the pandan leaves before serving. 9. Enjoy warm or chilled, depending on your preference.

Taro mochi This chewy Japanese treat made with taro paste offers a sweet twist to the traditional mochi recipe. Ingredients 1 cup of glutinous rice flour ½ cup of taro paste ½ cup of water ¼ cup of sugar Cornflour for dusting Instructions 1. Mix glutinous rice flour, water and sugar until smooth. 2. Microwave the mixture for two minutes, stirring halfway. 3. Once thickened, knead the dough with cornflour. 4. Divide the dough into small balls, flatten and fill with taro paste. 5. Roll the filled mochi and dust with cornflour.

Taro fries with spicy mayo Switch up your usual fries with taro for a crispy twist, paired with a spicy mayo dip. Ingredients 2 large-sized taro roots 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil Salt to taste ¼ cup of mayonnaise 1 tablespoon of sriracha Instructions 1. Peel and cut taro into fries. 2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the taro until golden and crisp. 3. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. 4. Mix mayonnaise and sriracha for a dipping sauce. 5. Serve hot with the spicy mayo dip

Taro milk tea This popular drink features taro’s creamy sweetness blended with milk and chewy tapioca pearls. Ingredients ½ cup of taro paste 2 cups of milk 1 tablespoon of sugar (optional) ¼ cup cooked of tapioca pearls Ice cubes Instructions 1. Blend taro paste, milk and sugar until smooth. 2. Add tapioca pearls to a glass. 3. Pour the taro mixture over ice cubes. 4. Stir well and enjoy with a wide straw.

Taro cake A beloved dim sum dish, taro cake is a savoury delight with a soft, dense texture, often

pan-fried to golden perfection. Ingredients 2 cups of taro (peeled and diced) 1 cup of rice flour ½ cup of water 1 teaspoon of five-spice powder ¼ cup of dried shrimp (optional) 2 tbsp of vegetable oil Salt to taste Instructions 1. Steam the diced taro until tender. 2. In a bowl, mix rice flour, water, five-spice powder and salt into a smooth batter. 3. Stir in the cooked taro and dried shrimp. 4. Pour the mixture into a greased pan and steam for 30 – 40 minutes. 5. Let the cake cool, slice it and pan-fry the pieces until golden on both sides. 6. Serve with soy sauce or chilli oil on the side.