Tech to aid the blind

Eight essential apps for the visually impaired

Blind apps are operated with voice commands and screen readers for easy navigation. – ALL PICS BY PEXELS

LIVING with blindness does not mean living without access to the digital world. Thanks to technology, there are numerous apps designed specifically to assist blind individuals in their daily lives. From navigation aids to productivity tools, these apps empower users to navigate the world around them more independently. Here are eight essential apps for blind people. Be My Eyes Be My Eyes connects blind and visually impaired individuals with sighted volunteers through live video calls. Users can request assistance with tasks like reading labels, identifying objects, or navigating unfamiliar surroundings. This app fosters a supportive community and promotes independence by providing immediate visual assistance whenever needed. Voice Dream Reader Voice Dream Reader is a versatile text-to-speech app that allows users to listen to written content from various sources, including e-books, articles and documents. Users can customise the voice, speed and formatting to suit their preferences, making it easier to access and comprehend written information independently.

Seeing AI Developed by Microsoft, Seeing AI is an innovative app that uses artificial intelligence to provide spoken descriptions of the world around users. It can recognise and describe text, identify currency denominations, recognise faces, read handwriting and describe scenes captured by the device’s camera. This app enhances independence by providing real-time audio feedback on the user’s surroundings. Google Assistant Google Assistant is a virtual assistant that can perform a wide range of tasks through voice commands. Blind users can use it to set reminders, send messages, make phone calls and access information on the web without needing to navigate visual interfaces. Its hands-free operation and natural language processing capabilities make it an invaluable tool for blind individuals.

BlindShell BlindShell is a user-friendly interface designed specifically for visually impaired users. It features large, high-contrast icons and a simplified menu structure for easy navigation using touch or voice commands. BlindShell provides access to essential functions like making calls, sending messages, managing contacts and accessing a variety of useful apps tailored for blind users. Aipoly Vision Aipoly Vision is an object recognition app that uses artificial intelligence to identify and describe objects captured by the device’s camera in real-time. Users can point their phone at objects, and the app will announce what it sees, helping blind individuals better understand their surroundings and identify items independently.