Tech to aid the blind

LIVING with blindness does not mean living without access to the digital world. Thanks to technology, there are numerous apps designed specifically to assist blind individuals in their daily lives. From navigation aids to productivity tools, these apps empower users to navigate the world around them more independently. Here are eight essential apps for blind people.
Be My Eyes
Be My Eyes connects blind and visually impaired individuals with sighted volunteers through live video calls. Users can request assistance with tasks like reading labels, identifying objects, or navigating unfamiliar surroundings. This app fosters a supportive community and promotes independence by providing immediate visual assistance whenever needed.
Voice Dream Reader
Voice Dream Reader is a versatile text-to-speech app that allows users to listen to written content from various sources, including e-books, articles and documents. Users can customise the voice, speed and formatting to suit their preferences, making it easier to access and comprehend written information independently.
Seeing AI
Developed by Microsoft, Seeing AI is an innovative app that uses artificial intelligence to provide spoken descriptions of the world around users. It can recognise and describe text, identify currency denominations, recognise faces, read handwriting and describe scenes captured by the device’s camera. This app enhances independence by providing real-time audio feedback on the user’s surroundings.
Google Assistant
Google Assistant is a virtual assistant that can perform a wide range of tasks through voice commands. Blind users can use it to set reminders, send messages, make phone calls and access information on the web without needing to navigate visual interfaces. Its hands-free operation and natural language processing capabilities make it an invaluable tool for blind individuals.
BlindShell
BlindShell is a user-friendly interface designed specifically for visually impaired users. It features large, high-contrast icons and a simplified menu structure for easy navigation using touch or voice commands. BlindShell provides access to essential functions like making calls, sending messages, managing contacts and accessing a variety of useful apps tailored for blind users.
Aipoly Vision
Aipoly Vision is an object recognition app that uses artificial intelligence to identify and describe objects captured by the device’s camera in real-time. Users can point their phone at objects, and the app will announce what it sees, helping blind individuals better understand their surroundings and identify items independently.
BlindSquare
BlindSquare is a popular navigation app that provides detailed spoken directions and location information for blind users. It uses GPS and data from various sources to help users navigate outdoor and indoor environments, locate points of interest and plan routes using public transportation. BlindSquare empowers users to travel confidently and independently.
TapTapSee
TapTapSee is an image recognition app that helps blind users identify objects and read text using their smartphone’s camera. Users can simply point their phone at an object, and the app will provide a spoken description of it. TapTapSee can identify a wide variety of objects, including packaged goods, household items and handwritten text, enabling greater independence in daily tasks.
These eight apps demonstrate the power of technology in enhancing the lives of blind individuals.