AFTER sweeping the Primetime Emmy Awards this January, The Bear will apparently not only ride the momentum from the awards season high into its third chapter, but also into the filming of its fourth season, which was quietly renewed recently.

The news was first broken by Deadline and confirmed by other outlets. As the third season of the show is currently in production, the fourth season will be filmed back to back with it.

During the Primetime Emmy Awards, The Bear won six awards. Show creator Christopher Storer nabbed the Outstanding Comedy Series award, along with two awards for the first season’s outstanding directing and writing.

The Bear’s main three leads, Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri won the top awards in the lead actor, supporting actor and supporting actress categories.

In the second season of the show, White’s character Carmy begins to transform his late brother’s failing sandwich shop into a fine dining restaurant, while juggling with his first experience at love after a childhood friend comes back into his life.

At the same time, Carmy’s kitchen staff begin to push out of their comfort zone as they learn to not only hone their craft, but figure out how to work together.

The Bear’s second season, which has an explosive Christmas episode with guest stars such as Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk, is expected to dominate again at next year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Malaysian viewers can see what the fuss is all about on Disney + Hotstar.