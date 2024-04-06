The Le French Festival 2024 begins

THE Le French Festival 2024 kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony at GSC Midvalley, Kuala Lumpur last week. This annual celebration will be ongoing until July 14 and feature a variety of activities that highlight the richness of French culture.

Attendees can look forward to films, exhibitions, workshops, French heritage trails, a pétanque tournament, classical music performances, a family weekend and a free concert in celebration of International Music Day.

Starting in Kuala Lumpur, the festival will then travel to Penang, Johor and Kuching, ensuring a broad reach and a variety of experiences for all attendees.

The festival aims to celebrate French culture and strengthen the bonds between Malaysian and French communities.

The opening ceremony began with a cocktail party, followed by speeches from notable guests. Golden Screen Cinemas CEO Koh Mei Lee expressed her enthusiasm for the event and praised the collaboration with Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur (AFKL).

She highlighted the festival’s diverse movie selection, catering to all tastes.

AFKL president Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah shared her excitement about the dance competitions, which should highlight some young talent.

French Ambassador to Malaysia Axel Cruau extended his gratitude to sponsors and organisers, emphasising that their involvement is central to the event’s success.

Major sponsors, including L’Oréal Paris, Cartier, Paul Malaysia and Safran were present at the ceremony. Attendees received goodie bags featuring L’Oréal beauty products.

The Le French Festival 2024 is set to offer an enjoyable and enriching experience for all participants, celebrating the vibrant French culture in Malaysia.