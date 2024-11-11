The Platform 2 is engaging prequel

Bleak follow-up that expands but does not surpass original

DIRECTED by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, The Platform 2 revisits the brutal world of the vertical prison, delivering a harrowing journey into moral compromise and survival. Starring Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian, this prequel expands on the lore of the original 2019 hit. However, while it offers more tension, brutality and philosophical musings, it does not quite surpass the impact of the first film.

Bigger, bloodier, but not necessarily better Fans of the original will feel right at home in the Vertical Self-Management Center, a prison with 333 floors where food descends daily, becoming scarcer with each level. The premise remains an effective metaphor for societal inequality, but the film treads familiar ground. The introduction of factions – the Loyalists and the Barbarians – adds depth, though it ultimately feels like a logical, rather than groundbreaking, extension of the first film’s themes. The new characters are compelling enough to keep things engaging. Smit delivers a strong performance as Perempuan, a prisoner with a tragic backstory, while Keuchkerian’s Zamiatin offers moments of warmth amid the bleakness. Their growing bond provides the emotional anchor for the first half, though this dynamic is cut short by one of the film’s cruel twists. While The Platform 2 offers more violence and complex power dynamics, it does not necessarily feel like the evolution fans might have hoped for. The introduction of characters like Sahabat and Daging Babi adds new layers to the narrative, but the endless brutality can feel repetitive by the final act. At times, it seems like the film mistakes more violence for deeper meaning, leaving some viewers longing for exploration beyond the prison walls. The story flirts with intriguing possibilities, such as the myth of “The Master” who sacrificed his leg to save others and the use of children as tools of manipulation. These elements add richness to the prison’s lore, but they also hint at a missed opportunity: what lies outside the Vertical Self-Management Center? The film could have benefited from shifting focus, at least partially, to the world beyond the prison – a tantalising thread left frustratingly unexplored.

Not necessarily the ‘more’ we needed Gaztelu-Urrutia’s direction ensures that the film retains its signature blend of horror and social commentary. The claustrophobic setting, along with brutal action sequences, maintains an atmosphere of dread. Viewers who appreciated the first film’s grim examination of human nature will find plenty to ponder here. But those hoping for a deeper philosophical dive might leave feeling slightly underwhelmed. The dynamic between factions – Loyalists following self-imposed food rules and Barbarians indulging in chao – highlights the fragility of order. These factions provide both narrative tension and dark humour, especially when Perempuan uses the Barbarians to carry out her agenda. The film’s humour, though sparse, offers welcome relief amidst the constant tension. The Platform 2 aims to build on the first film’s success by adding more layers to its narrative. And to some extent, it succeeds. The story dives deeper into the prison’s lore, introduces new factions and delivers shocking twists. However, in striving for more, it sometimes feels like the film sacrifices focus. Where the first Platform felt like a concise, brutal meditation on inequality and survival, the prequel feels slightly overstuffed. With so many subplots, factions and characters, the film occasionally loses the tight narrative focus that made its predecessor so compelling.

Journey worth taking with adjusted expectations Despite its shortcomings, The Platform 2 is still a solid prequel that expands the franchise’s world in meaningful ways. It may not surpass the original, but it offers enough tension, intrigue and carnage to satisfy fans. Just do not expect all your questions to be answered – particularly those about what lies beyond the prison walls. The Platform 2 is a decent follow-up to the first film, offering more complexity, violence and moral ambiguity. While it does not quite live up to its predecessor, it is still an engaging watch for those willing to dive back into the dark depths of this dystopian world. For fans of the original, it is worth the journey – just remember to expect more of what you have seen before, rather than the more you might have hoped for.