Three western eateries to dine at Malacca

Experience Malacca’s Western flavours with these three restaurants

THERE are plenty of things to rave about Malacca. From heritage buildings to modern attractions, the Unesco World Heritage site makes for a delightful travel destination. But what sets Malacca apart is its local culinary offerings. Its western flavours particularly stand out. Be it the hamburgers or chicken fajitas, the Western choices are to die for. If you are looking to indulge in some, here are three eateries to check out in Malacca. Galaxy Steampunk For a more futuristic atmosphere, opt for Galaxy Steampunk at Taman Melaka Raya. The bar offers a futuristic dining atmosphere, featuring a unique blend of eclectic decor. The piping styles, pressure gauges and turning wheels covered in LED lights indeed mimic the inside of a spaceship.

Accompanying diners on board is a range of Western offerings, ranging from culinary classics and affordable alcoholic drinks. The thin-crust pizzas and homemade lava cake, however, are key items to look out for. The thin-crust pizzas are what one can expect, delicate yet crispy, making for a satisfying crunch. The lava cake, on the other hand, comes with a rich sensation of hot chocolate stuck in between a warm and tender surface.

Galaxy tops it all off by its lively music performances. In moments of savouring, diners are accompanied with performances from various music acts, including current singers to renowned DJs. Ram Kitchen & Bar While Galaxy Steampunk thrives in futurism, Ram Kitchen & Bar capitalises on the laid back nature of Malacca.

Nestled in the centre of Malacca City, Ram Kitchen & Bar is the ideal spot for a meaningful and relaxing catch-up with loved ones. Conventional retail restrains are absent as the ambiance is delightful with relaxing music and a picturesque view of the Malacca River. Similar to the aforementioned eateries, a slew of western dishes (together with Indian) and alcoholic drinks are up for grabs too. Some menu suggestions for the evening are the quesadilla and butter chicken pasta. One can consider these items as a companion for their alcoholic drinks, as they complement the bitter taste of the outlet’s signature Tiger Soju.

While there is not much to take issue with the offerings, getting here, nonetheless, can be a little tricky for GPS users. For some reason, the app leads drivers to the backside of the cafe. Drivers are expected to walk to the riverside for the entrance. But similarly to the previous two, Ram Kitchen & Bar is overall an ideal spot for food enthusiasts. Cafe Casa De Mello Located in the Portuguese Settlement, Cafe Casa De Mello caters to diners longing for home. The eatery is well-regarded among locals and travellers for its home-cooked western dishes. But contrary to other Western eateries, Casa De Mello’s dishes come with a Portuguese twist.