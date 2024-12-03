AMERICAN pop-rock band LANY is set to make a highly anticipated return to Kuala Lumpur as part of their Asian leg for the “A Beautiful Blur” world tour.
The tour is slated to kick off in Singapore before reaching Malaysia with a performance at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on September 22.
Other stops in their Asia run of shows include Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Manila, Cebu and Jakarta.
The band’s upcoming tour coincides with the release of their latest album A Beautiful Blur, which includes popular singles such as XXL, Alonica, Love At First Fight, and Cause You Have To that have collectively garnered over 50 million plays on Spotify alone.
Notably, XXL has already garnered over 10 million Spotify streams and 2 million YouTube views, while Cause You Have To boasts more than 17 million streams on Spotify.
LANY’s previous visit to Kuala Lumpur was for their “First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour” in August 2023.
Consisting of guitarist and lead vocalist Paul Jason Klein and drummer Jake Clifford Goss, the ILYSB hitmaker has achieved significant success with five albums, three of which secured top-five positions on the Billboard 200 chart: Lany (2017), Malibu Nights (2018), and Mama’s Boy (2023).
Exclusive opportunities are available for Mastercard Cardholders in Malaysia, offering special access to presale and preferred tickets from today at 6pm through March 14 at 6pm.
Live Nation members can participate in the exclusive Live Nation presale on March 14 from 8pm to March 15, 8am, by registering for presale access at www.livenation.my/register.
The general on-sale for the A Beautiful Blur tour in Kuala Lumpur is set to begin on Friday at 10am on golive-asia.com, with VIP Experience options also available.