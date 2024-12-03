AMERICAN pop-rock band LANY is set to make a highly anticipated return to Kuala Lumpur as part of their Asian leg for the “A Beautiful Blur” world tour.

The tour is slated to kick off in Singapore before reaching Malaysia with a performance at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on September 22.

Other stops in their Asia run of shows include Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Manila, Cebu and Jakarta.

The band’s upcoming tour coincides with the release of their latest album A Beautiful Blur, which includes popular singles such as XXL, Alonica, Love At First Fight, and Cause You Have To that have collectively garnered over 50 million plays on Spotify alone.