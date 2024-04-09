Tiger Crystal Food Festival celebrates street cuisine

GET ready for a culinary adventure as the Tiger Crystal Food Festival arrives this September. Fans can look forward to the ultimate foodie experience, with a range of food-themed activities at the festival. Food vendors will come together, offering their delights alongside the refreshingly light taste of Tiger Crystal beer.

Since 2015, Tiger has championed the local street food scene through its Street Food platform. What began as a one-off campaign has evolved, including the first virtual Street Food Festival in 2021 that allowed fans to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. This year, with even more choices on offer, the Tiger Crystal Food Festival is set to be the food event of the year, where guests can enjoy a meal (or two) with Tiger Crystal.