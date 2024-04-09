Tiger Crystal Food Festival celebrates street cuisine

GET ready for a culinary adventure as the Tiger Crystal Food Festival arrives this September. Fans can look forward to the ultimate foodie experience, with a range of food-themed activities at the festival. Food vendors will come together, offering their delights alongside the refreshingly light taste of Tiger Crystal beer.
Since 2015, Tiger has championed the local street food scene through its Street Food platform. What began as a one-off campaign has evolved, including the first virtual Street Food Festival in 2021 that allowed fans to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. This year, with even more choices on offer, the Tiger Crystal Food Festival is set to be the food event of the year, where guests can enjoy a meal (or two) with Tiger Crystal.
The Tiger Crystal Food Festival takes place at 1 Utama Shopping Mall’s ground floor forecourt and open car park (near Aeon Supermarket) from 5pm until 11pm on Thursday and Friday, September 5 and 6, and from 12pm until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8.
The festival will feature four curated food zones:
1. Tiger Crystal x CU Mart – offering a vibrant mix of customisable convenience store favourites
2. Foodie Lane – bringing together street food from around the world, including Japanese ramen, Mexican tacos and local Malaysian delights
3. Supper Club – diners can experience the intimacy of counter-dining with some of KL's most talented chefs
4. Dessert Bar – inspired by North Asian dessert bars, offering whimsical desserts crafted with Tiger Crystal as a base ingredient.
Aside from the food zones, guests can enjoy food-themed games with Tiger Crystal merchandise giveaways, performances on the main stage and more. The Tiger Crystal Food Festival is part of a larger Tiger Crystal campaign that began earlier this year.