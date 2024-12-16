TikToker’s wholesome fitness journey

WITH a hearty laugh and a cheeky sense of humour, Muhammad Rusyaidi, better known as Syidi Kurus has become a beacon of positivity and health on TikTok. Through his funny, relatable and heartfelt content, Syidi has transformed personal challenges into a powerful message: no matter where you are in life, it is never too late to take that first step toward a healthier, happier you.

Building a community through TikTok

When Syidi first began sharing his fitness journey on TikTok, he had no idea his videos would go viral. What started as a playful outlet quickly turned into a platform for inspiration.

“TikTok was just fun for me. I did not expect my content to blow up the way it did,” Syidi shares.

In just one week, his follower count skyrocketed from a few hundred to over 10,000 and today, he continues to grow his audience with content that is as motivational as it is entertaining.

His humorous take on workouts struggles with dieting and hiking adventures make his followers laugh while delivering a serious message: movement matters. Whether it is showing that anyone, regardless of size, can do push-ups or sharing tips on creating sustainable fitness habits, Syidi’s account is a safe space where anyone can feel encouraged to start their health journey.

Laughter meets determination

Known for his comedic flair, Syidi’s most viral videos often show the lighter side of his fitness routine. From hiking up Bukit Bendera while joking about his frequent breaks to poking fun at his struggles during intense workouts, he makes fitness approachable.

“People underestimate the power of just moving your body. Even a little movement can go a long way toward improving your health,” he says.

But it is not all laughs. Behind the humour lies a man deeply committed to building a healthier life, for himself and others. Through candid updates, Syidi has been open about the ups and downs of weight loss, showing his audience that progress is not linear.

“I have learned that losing weight is not a straight line. There are setbacks, but as long as you keep moving, you are making progress. That is what matters,” he admits.