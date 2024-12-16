TikToker’s wholesome fitness journey

WITH a hearty laugh and a cheeky sense of humour, Muhammad Rusyaidi, better known as Syidi Kurus has become a beacon of positivity and health on TikTok. Through his funny, relatable and heartfelt content, Syidi has transformed personal challenges into a powerful message: no matter where you are in life, it is never too late to take that first step toward a healthier, happier you.
Building a community through TikTok
When Syidi first began sharing his fitness journey on TikTok, he had no idea his videos would go viral. What started as a playful outlet quickly turned into a platform for inspiration.
“TikTok was just fun for me. I did not expect my content to blow up the way it did,” Syidi shares.
In just one week, his follower count skyrocketed from a few hundred to over 10,000 and today, he continues to grow his audience with content that is as motivational as it is entertaining.
His humorous take on workouts struggles with dieting and hiking adventures make his followers laugh while delivering a serious message: movement matters. Whether it is showing that anyone, regardless of size, can do push-ups or sharing tips on creating sustainable fitness habits, Syidi’s account is a safe space where anyone can feel encouraged to start their health journey.
Laughter meets determination
Known for his comedic flair, Syidi’s most viral videos often show the lighter side of his fitness routine. From hiking up Bukit Bendera while joking about his frequent breaks to poking fun at his struggles during intense workouts, he makes fitness approachable.
“People underestimate the power of just moving your body. Even a little movement can go a long way toward improving your health,” he says.
But it is not all laughs. Behind the humour lies a man deeply committed to building a healthier life, for himself and others. Through candid updates, Syidi has been open about the ups and downs of weight loss, showing his audience that progress is not linear.
“I have learned that losing weight is not a straight line. There are setbacks, but as long as you keep moving, you are making progress. That is what matters,” he admits.
Adventurer at heart
Hiking has always been Syidi’s favourite way to stay active. His TikTok account is filled with snippets of his outdoor escapades, from leisurely hill climbs to more intense mountain treks. One of his proudest achievements was a five-day hike up Gunung Tahan, one of Malaysia’s toughest climbs.
“I have conquered all but one of the G7 mountains in Malaysia,” Syidi says, referring to the country’s seven tallest peaks.
“There is only one left, Gunung Chamah and I am determined to get there.”
His adventures serve as a reminder that fitness is about finding activities that bring joy and keep you moving.
Inspiring change through relatable content
What sets Syidi apart from other fitness influencers is his relatability. He does not pretend to have it all figured out and he is honest about his struggles. From discussing the difficulties of maintaining a healthy diet to sharing the challenges of starting over after setbacks, Syidi’s transparency makes him approachable.
“I have been through it all, the fad diets, the unsustainable methods, the burnout. But I have learned that the key is balance. It is not about being perfect, it is about being consistent.”
His authenticity has resonated with thousands of followers, many of whom credit him for inspiring them to take their first steps toward a healthier lifestyle.
Mission to keep moving
Syidi’s message goes beyond weight loss. He is on a mission to promote the importance of movement in preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and heart disease.
“A sedentary lifestyle is one of the biggest risk factors for NCDs. I do not want anyone to go through what I have experienced, losing loved ones to preventable illnesses. That is why I encourage everyone to move, even if it is just a little.”
Often, his best ideas for videos come during long motorcycle rides to the hospital. These trips, though exhausting, fuel his creativity and his determination to keep spreading his message.
Not just a fitness journey
What makes Syidi’s story so compelling is that it is about resilience, family and the power of community. Despite the challenges life has thrown his way, he continues to move forward, using his platform to inspire others to do the same.
“Movement is not just physical, it is mental and emotional too. It is about taking that first step, no matter how small and believing in yourself,” Syidi says.
Through his humour, honesty and determination, Syidi has shown that the journey to better health is one worth taking, even when the path is filled with obstacles. Whether he is climbing mountains, cracking jokes, or simply reminding his followers to move, Syidi’s message is clear: you can always start again.