Rise of the Ronin primes itself as both accessible and difficult, depending on the player’s taste

Players can mindlessly spam attacks or be more tactical by using the best stance for the situation at hand. - ALL PIX BY SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

IN less than a fortnight, the next big PlayStation 5 exclusive is set to drop, with Rise of the Ronin looking like it will rival Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima’s spots as the console’s best samurai-ninja action games. Detailed in its behind-the-scenes video on Ronin’s combat, developer Team Ninja covered a fair bit of what the game will entail in the 10-minute demonstration. Before covering Ronin’s gameplay and its mechanics, theSun takes a look at the difficulty modes. As gentle or as hard as possible Ronin will launch with three difficulties: Dawn (easy), Dusk (normal) and Twilight (hard). At any point, players will be able to switch from one difficulty mode to another. Taking too long on a boss in Dusk or Twilight? Drop the difficulty. A few hours in and want to enjoy the story or have a breeze doing mindless exploration? Switch to Dawn. According to the developers, Dawn will have additional settings, such as the options to increase health recovery through medicinal items and the reduction of Ki (stamina) expenditure during fights. There may be hidden or harder difficulties in the future, but that is just conjecture, as games such as Ronin tend to have hardcore players that want difficulties more punishing than what exists in the game’s base version.

Fight like a samurai In Rise of the Ronin, players control a – surprise – ronin (a samurai without a master). During Game Informer’s preview of the game, Team Ninja called the character “Veiled Edge” with no official name, if there is one. For this article, the character will be referred to as Ronin. Every enemy in the game and the player will have a health bar and a Ki (energy) bar. Fights will involve a delicate, figurative game of chess, as both the player and enemy AI will seek to break the other’s Ki bar, causing damage to the health bar. Defending against attacks can be done by guarding with the L1, but for players with fast brain processing power and reflexes, the game offers an option to parry and directly reduce the maximum Ki of enemies. Timing the attack of enemies, players can press the Triangle to “counterspark” their enemies’ attack. If timed correctly, this manoeuvre will deflect the incoming blow back at the enemy, reducing their Ki and stunning them. That said, what the Ronin does to enemies, they can do back to him. If the player’s Ki is depleted, they will not be able to run away or attack. Like any “Soulslike” genre game, Ronin will reward aggressive, smart play, and punish players that play defensively too much.