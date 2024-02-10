MALAYSIANS’ interests were piqued by a diverse array of topics this month, ranging from international sporting events and local cultural celebrations to the latest tech innovations.

According to Google, here are the top 10 trending searches for September 2024:

1. Wheelchair Tennis Paralympics / Powerlifting Paralympics / Archery Paralympics

The 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris captivated audiences worldwide as fans cheered on their para-athletes. The games showcased the incredible diversity of human abilities, exemplified by Japan’s Tokito Oda, who made history as the youngest-ever men’s singles wheelchair tennis gold medalist.

2. China Open 2024

National shuttlers Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani clinched the men’s doubles title at the China Open, while their compatriots Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie finished as runners-up in the mixed doubles, showcasing impressive performances.

3. UEFA Nations League

European football enthusiasts eagerly awaited the start of the UEFA Nations League in September, closely following the matches as their favorite teams battled for glory in the league phase.

4. iPhone 16 Pro Max / iPhone 16

The Apple Store in Kuala Lumpur saw a steady stream of customers on Sept 20 as the iPhone 16 lineup became available. Many are eager to experience the new features and be among the first to own the devices.

5. The Greatest of All Time

Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller G.O.A.T. has been a box office hit, grossing over RM10 million in just four days of screening since its Sept 5 release. The film’s intense action sequences and Vijay’s powerful performance have captivated audiences.

6. Vladimir Putin

A key highlight of the Eastern Economic Forum was the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok on Sept 4. The two leaders explored potential avenues for collaboration in sectors such as aerospace, energy transition, and agriculture.

7. UEFA Champions League

Football fans learned about the UEFA Champions League’s new format for the 2024-2025 season as the league expands from 32 to 36 teams. A new league system also replaces the group stage, with each team playing eight matches against different opponents.

8. AFC Champions League Elite

Malaysian football fans cheered on Johor Darul Ta’zim as they kicked off their AFC Champions League Elite match on Sept 18. The Southern Tigers, the only Malaysian team in the competition, secured a valuable point with a 2-2 draw against Shanghai Port at Pudong Football Stadium.

9. Deepavali 2024

Malaysians eagerly anticipate the Hindu festival of lights, Deepavali, and are making preparations to celebrate with friends and family. From decorating their homes to planning gatherings with loved ones, the festive spirit is in full swing.

10. Formula 1

Formula One fans are thrilled at the prospect of the sport’s return to Malaysia, as suggested by the president of the Malaysian Automotive Association. However, he noted that the races would require a different format and that finding sponsors would be crucial to covering the high costs.

The trending terms are searches that had the biggest spike in traffic over a period of one month compared to the previous month. These are not the most popular or most searched terms. Trending terms generally better identify what people were curious about in a specific month.