Top cosy, aesthetic Airbnb picks in Chiang Mai

FEELING the urge to explore and discover new horizons? With more direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Mai, it is easier than ever for Malaysians to experience the charm of this city.

As you embark on a journey through vibrant night markets, serene temples and natural sights, these Airbnb stays will be the cherry on top, making your trip unforgettable.

Central serenity

Nestled by the Ping River and not too far from Thapae Gate and Nimmanhaemin, Dala Ping River House offers a peaceful retreat with a private pool.

Meanwhile, Baan Nimman Garden Villa has a private, Lanna contemporary-style retreat surrounded by beautiful greenery, ideal for group travellers seeking relaxation nearby local attractions.

Forest hideaway

This enchanting treehouse provides a cosy balcony, perfect for unwinding with serene views and the soothing sounds of nearby water streams. Located near a local village and surrounded by nature, it is the ideal escape for those seeking a quiet getaway.

Countryside charm

Lana House is a tranquil Thai Lanna-style retreat nestled amid the lush greenery of Chiang Mai, with a garden that provides a perfect peaceful ambiance.

The Traditional House is a charming wooden home located close to a hot spring, offering scenic mountain views and surrounded by serene bamboo and teak forests.

Contemporary comforts

For those who appreciate contemporary design, these villas are the epitome of modern luxury. The Duplex features sweeping views of a nearby temple and Doi Suthep mountains, complemented by a minimalist industrial style and a balcony for sunset vistas.

Meanwhile, Maya Green presents a blend of modern and rustic elements. Situated conveniently close to town yet nestled in peaceful surroundings, this villa features a saltwater swimming pool and a tropical garden, ideal for unwinding after exploring nearby attractions.