TOSHIBA has launched its latest Japandi series, debuting its new Japandi fridge to meet market trends for aesthetics and functional modern home living.
Embodying the Artistry of Harmony concept, the Japandi fridge caters to customers who embrace minimalism and simplicity, while also seeking functionality, making it ideal for today’s affluent urban professionals. Its aesthetics reflect a fusion of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian elegance, brightening up any kitchen or home setting with its soft and natural textures and recessed walnut.
The Japandi fridge series, with its emphasis on simplicity, elegance and coziness, aligns with this demand. The innovative SeamlessFit slot-in design optimises kitchen and living space, allowing for integration into modern lifestyles.
Behind its exterior, the Japandi fridge also offers customers the ultimate convenience, incorporating technologies that preserve food at optimal freshness.
The Japandi fridge, for instance, is equipped with the OriginFresh preservation technology for meat and fish. The -1°C Pro Aging Technology ensures that ingredients are kept at the ideal temperature to enhance the flavour and texture of food. The Soft-Freeze Mode of -3°C maintains ingredients in a slightly frozen state, preserving their texture and quality for longer. Additionally, the Deep Freeze function, which freezes food at -30°C, locks in both freshness and nutritional value.
Meanwhile, Toshiba’s HydroFresh technology keeps fruit and vegetables nutritious and juicy, while the PureAIR system eliminates 99% of bacteria, viruses and ethylene, providing 24-hour strong protection.
The fridge also features a 60-minute quick ice-making option for modern households, proving it keeps up with busy lifestyles while maintaining a sophisticated and effortless aesthetic, which is in line with Toshiba’s ongoing mission.
“For over a century, Toshiba has focused on creating innovative, reliable solutions that elevate everyday living. As we move forward, we aim to continue this legacy by adapting to the ever-changing needs of the market and expanding our presence in Malaysia with products that resonate with customers,” said Toshiba managing director Steven Yang.
Toshiba’s pioneering spirit has influenced how Malaysians interact with technology, from introducing the first televisions to providing kitchen appliances that simplify daily tasks. Established in 1875, Toshiba’s products have evolved, influencing how people live today. The introduction of the Japandi Fridge reinforces innovation and functionality in response to market trends.
The Japandi Fridge comes in two main variants: the GR-RF695WI-PGY(67) 585L Multi-Door model, priced at RM12,429 and the GR-RF690WI-PGY(67) 580L Multi-Door model, retailing at RM12,859. Both models are available at major home appliance outlets. For more information, visit www.toshiba-lifestyle.com/my.