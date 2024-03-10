TOSHIBA has launched its latest Japandi series, debuting its new Japandi fridge to meet market trends for aesthetics and functional modern home living.

Embodying the Artistry of Harmony concept, the Japandi fridge caters to customers who embrace minimalism and simplicity, while also seeking functionality, making it ideal for today’s affluent urban professionals. Its aesthetics reflect a fusion of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian elegance, brightening up any kitchen or home setting with its soft and natural textures and recessed walnut.

The Japandi fridge series, with its emphasis on simplicity, elegance and coziness, aligns with this demand. The innovative SeamlessFit slot-in design optimises kitchen and living space, allowing for integration into modern lifestyles.

Behind its exterior, the Japandi fridge also offers customers the ultimate convenience, incorporating technologies that preserve food at optimal freshness.

The Japandi fridge, for instance, is equipped with the OriginFresh preservation technology for meat and fish. The -1°C Pro Aging Technology ensures that ingredients are kept at the ideal temperature to enhance the flavour and texture of food. The Soft-Freeze Mode of -3°C maintains ingredients in a slightly frozen state, preserving their texture and quality for longer. Additionally, the Deep Freeze function, which freezes food at -30°C, locks in both freshness and nutritional value.