Toxic work conditions at Nickelodeon to be revealed

FOR a network directed towards entertainment for children, Nickelodeon’s past is chequered and rife with scandals, particularly and rather ironically, involving children.

One of the biggest was the arrest of Brian Peck. A dialogue coach on the Nickelodeon shows All That and The Amanda Show, Peck was arrested in 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor.

Several months later in 2004, he pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Until now, the names of the victims’ names and identities remain sealed, but a soon-to-air documentary series may reveal one of the alleged victims.

In the upcoming Investigation Discovery series, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be coming forward to allege he was a victim of Peck’s sexual abuse.

A teaser from the documentary reveals that Bell will discuss Peck, while the statement from Investigation Discovery said: “The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.”

The four-part docuseries will reveal the toxic work conditions behind children’s shows in the 1990s and early 2000s, specifically those from Dan Schneider, the creator of beloved Nickelodeon shows such as iCarly and Zoey 101.