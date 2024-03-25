Treasure returns to Malaysia

TREASURE, the K-pop boy group from South Korea’s YG Entertainment, is set to hold the 2024 Treasure Relay Tour (Reboot) concert in Malaysia, marking their return to Malaysia after more than a year since the 2023 Treasure Tour (Hello).

YG revealed that Treasure will kick off their Asia tour 2024 Treasure Relay Tour (Reboot) in May. This tour will span five cities with a total of eight concerts, with the Kuala Lumpur show confirmed on June 22.

In August 2023, Treasure made a comeback with their second full album Reboot, featuring the title track Bona Bona that topped the iTunes song charts in 20 countries and regions. Reboot sales exceeded 1.72 million copies, which is more than triple the sales of their second mini-album The Second Step: Chapter Two that was released in October 2022, marking Treasure’s first million-selling record.

The concert is organised by iMe MY and will take place on June 22, 2024, at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil. Ticket prices are RM998 (VIP standing), RM898 (PS1), RM798 (PS2), RM698 (PS3), RM598 (PS4), RM498 (PS5), and RM398 (PS6), excluding an RM4 processing fee.

Tickets can be purchased via my.bookmyshow.com and are limited to four tickets per person.