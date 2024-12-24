Tsai Chin to perform live in Genting

LEGENDARY Taiwanese songstress Tsai Chin is set to captivate Malaysian fans once again with an intimate and uplifting live concert at Arena of Stars on March 8, 2025, starting at 6pm.

Since rising to fame in 1979 with her hit song Just Like Your Tenderness, Tsai has been a celebrated icon in Mandarin music. With over 50 chart-topping albums, countless awards and classic hits like Decision, Farewell My Country, Your Eyes, Bu Liao Qing and The Ferry, her music continues to resonate with fans across generations.

The concert, titled Hao Xin Qing, is a clever play on the Mandarin words for “good mood.” Tsai explains that the theme reflects her desire to uplift spirits and spread positivity, especially after the challenges of the pandemic, which disrupted live performances globally.

“When things don’t go your way, keeping a positive mindset is crucial to avoid feeling discouraged or giving up. What people need most now is a good mood,” she shared.

Through her performance, Tsai aims to celebrate love, embrace diversity and remind everyone that love is the best form of companionship. With her nearly 50-year career, Tsai will showcase her classic hits and take fans on a nostalgic journey as she performs her most beloved hits.

Tickets go on sale Thursday for GRC (Genting Rewards Card) Gold & Above members, with public sales opening on Jan 6, 2025 at 12pm. Prices range from RM226 to RM766.

Tsai once remarked: “With every concert I perform, it’s one less I have left to sing.” These heartfelt words reflect the significance of each live performance for Tsai and her beloved fans.