Twilight-esque romance

An Italian teen drama that tries too hard to be dark and brooding

The film sets up a tale of torment, love and redemption. – PICS COURTESY OF NETFLIX

FROM the moment eight-year-old Nica is introduced, orphaned and sent to the Sunnycreek Orphanage, audiences can sense the melodrama looming on the horizon. Fast forward to her teenage years, Nica is adopted by Anna and Norman alongside the brooding and perpetually misunderstood Rigel. The film sets up a tale of torment, love and redemption, but executes it with all the subtlety of a high school talent show reenactment of Romeo and Juliet.

Angst in high-definition The Tearsmith is shot with the kind of bleak, washed-out palette that screams “we are trying to be deep and meaningful.” Director Alessandro Genovesi seems to have borrowed a page from the Twilight cinematography playbook, ensuring every scene is drenched in either perpetual twilight (pun intended) or the eerie glow of high school fluorescent lights. The emotional weight the film attempts to carry is undermined by its heavy-handed use of moody lighting and pensive stares. The high school’s Garden Day, a central plot device, feels like an event pulled from a vampire romance novel. Students exchange roses anonymously, with black roses symbolising tormented love. It is a contrived setup that feels more like a parody than a poignant plot point. Nica’s receipt of a black rose sets off a series of overly dramatic confrontations, notably with Lionel, who embodies the clichéd jealous suitor with all the grace of a pantomime villain. Simone Baldasseroni and Caterina Ferioli, playing Rigel and Nica, deliver performances that sway between wooden and overwrought. Rigel is the epitome of the troubled teen archetype, complete with seizures and a tragic backstory involving self-harm to protect Nica. It is as if the character was designed by an AI that was fed a steady diet of Y/A dystopian romance novels. Nica, on the other hand, is the damsel, torn between her past traumas and her inexplicable attraction to Rigel.