UK pop group 911 marks 30 years with concerts in KL, KK

FANS of the iconic British pop group 911 are in for a special treat as the band celebrates three decades of music with two concerts in Malaysia.

These highly anticipated performances will take place at Hakka Hall, Kota Kinabalu on Oct 1 and at Zepp, Kuala Lumpur on Oct 3.

Known for its infectious energy and chart-topping hits, 911 will take fans on a nostalgic journey through its extensive catalogue, featuring timeless classics such as Bodyshakin’, I Do, and All I Want Is You.

The concerts promise to be an unforgettable celebration of the band’s 30-year career.

Formed in the early 1990s, 911 is a British pop trio known for its catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics. With a string of successful albums and singles, 911 has cemented its place in pop music history. Its 30th anniversary tour marks a celebration of the band’s enduring appeal and dedication to fans.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early through the official ticketing partner Q-tic Solutions. In addition to standard tickets, VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive perks, including a meet-and-greet with the artistes and a photo opportunity.

Presented by Deromp Marketing in collaboration with C&C Group of Companies and Chua Song Seng Group of Companies, the concerts are supported by Tourism Malaysia.