Glasner calls Palace Conference League demotion unfair punishment

OLIVER GLASNER believes demoting Crystal Palace to the Conference League would unfairly punish an innocent club.

The London side earned a Europa League place by winning last season’s FA Cup.

However, UEFA ruled Palace ineligible due to multi-club ownership involving American investor John Textor.

Lyon retained their Europa League spot as they finished higher in their domestic league.

Palace appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a verdict expected on Monday.

Glasner spoke ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash against Liverpool at Wembley.

“If you get punished when you feel innocent, it’s tough,“ said the Palace manager.

He compared the situation to finishing seventh and celebrating a Conference League spot.

Textor sold his Palace stake to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson in late July.

Glasner insists the uncertainty hasn’t disrupted preparations for the Liverpool match.

The Austrian stressed focusing only on factors within the team’s control.

Players have remained fully committed during pre-season despite the off-field issue.

Palace will accept the final decision when it arrives on August 11. - AFP