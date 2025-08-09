Barcelona coach Flick banned for Champions League match after UEFA fine

BARCELONA manager Hansi Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg have been fined 20,000 euros each by UEFA.

The disciplinary committee imposed a one-match ban in UEFA club competitions for misconduct.

Flick was angered by refereeing decisions during the 4-3 semi-final loss to Inter Milan in May.

The defeat prevented Barcelona from reaching their first Champions League final in ten years.

The sanctions will take immediate effect, sidelining both for the start of this season’s Champions League.

In a separate ruling, forwards Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were fined 5,000 euros each.

They failed to comply with anti-doping instructions and did not report to the control post promptly.

Barcelona received an additional 5,250 euro fine for fans throwing objects during the match.

The club was also fined 2,500 euros for fireworks lit by supporters.

Inter Milan faced penalties totalling 33,500 euros for fan misconduct.

Their supporters blocked public passageways and set off fireworks during the game. - AFP