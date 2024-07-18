Ultimate K-drama binge list for July

JULY is packed with shows featuring your favourite actors and captivating storylines. So, grab your gansik (snacks) and tune in for K-drama nights with this watchlist.
Red Swan
Premiere date: July 3 on Disney+
Starring: Kim Ha-Neul, Rain
K-pop idol Rain and Kim team up for Disney+’s action thriller Red Swan. Rain stars as Do-Yoon, a resilient bodyguard who begins working for Oh Wan-Soo (Kim), a former pro golfer turned charity foundation head after marrying into the powerful Hwain Group conglomerate. Do-Yoon has a hidden agenda and as he nears his goal, Wan-Soo uncovers dark secrets about her husband’s family.
Red Swan is penned by Choi Yoon-Jung, a seasoned K-drama writer known for Only Love in 2014.
The Auditors
Premiere date: July 6 on tvN
Starring: Shin Ha-Kyun, Lee Jung-Ha, Jin Goo
Ha-Kyun returns to the screen in The Auditors, a K-drama set in the corporate world. Ha-Kyun plays Shin Cha-il, the formidable head of the audit team at Ju Construction, a company steeped in corruption. His team includes rookie Goo Han-Soo (Lee Jung-Ha), who dreams of an overseas transfer but struggles under Cha-il’s tough leadership. Jin Goo portrays Hwang Dae-Woong, the ambitious third son of Ju Construction’s founder, aiming for higher corporate power.
The Auditors is directed by Kwon Young-il, known for Wedding Impossible and Doom at Your Service.
Good Partner
Premiere date: July 12 on SBS
Starring: Jang Na-Ra, Nam Ji-Hyun
Jang and Nam team up in the legal comedy-drama Good Partner. Jang portrays Cha Eun-Kyung, a seasoned lawyer at Daejung Law Firm specialising in divorce, who finds herself in her own divorce proceedings. Nam plays Han Yoo-Ri, an idealistic new lawyer who believes in justice over firm interests, contrasting with her boss’s pragmatic approach.
Serendipity’s Embrace
Premiere date: July 15 on tvN
Starring: Kim So-Hyun, Chae Jong-Hyeop
Kim and Chae star in the youth romance Serendipity’s Embrace. Based on the webtoon Is It Fate?, Kim plays Lee Hong-Ju, an animation producer who has sworn off love after a painful breakup. Chae is Kang Hu-Young, a financial planner and Hong-Ju’s first love, who reconnects with her after returning from abroad.
Tarot
Premiere date: July 15 on U+ Mobile TV
Starring: Cho Yeo-Jeong, Park Ha-Sun
In the seven-part anthology Tarot, seven characters find tarot cards that curse them based on their choices. Cho stars as Ji-Woo, a single mother, joined by Park, Ko Kyu-Pil and YouTuber Kim Jin-Young. Premiered at the Cannes International Series Festival, Tarot also had a theatrical release in Korea.
Sweet Home 3
Premiere date: July 19 on Netflix
Starring: Song Kang, Lee Jin-Wook, Lee Si-Young, Go Min-Si
Sweet Home season 3 concludes the dystopian monster saga, continuing from where the second season left off. The characters live in a stadium under strict rules, preparing for a new era of Neo-humans. The finale brings back Lee Do-Hyun along with horror, action and high emotions.
No Way Out: The Roulette
Premiere date: July 31 on U+ Mobile TV
Starring: Cho Jin-Woong, Yoo Jae-Myung, Kim Moo-Yeol, Yum Jung-Ah
In No Way Out: The Roulette, a 20 billion won bounty on criminal Kim Kook-Ho (Yoo) sparks a nationwide manhunt. Cho plays Detective Baek Joong-Sik, tasked with protecting Kim. Originally starring the late Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho replaced him following Lee’s scandals. The series is directed by Choi Kook-Hee, with a script by Lee Su-Jin, known for Han Gong-Ju. – Hallyubeat