Ultimate K-drama binge list for July

Latest South Korean series to keep you busy on weekends

JULY is packed with shows featuring your favourite actors and captivating storylines. So, grab your gansik (snacks) and tune in for K-drama nights with this watchlist.

Red Swan Premiere date: July 3 on Disney+ Starring: Kim Ha-Neul, Rain K-pop idol Rain and Kim team up for Disney+’s action thriller Red Swan. Rain stars as Do-Yoon, a resilient bodyguard who begins working for Oh Wan-Soo (Kim), a former pro golfer turned charity foundation head after marrying into the powerful Hwain Group conglomerate. Do-Yoon has a hidden agenda and as he nears his goal, Wan-Soo uncovers dark secrets about her husband’s family. Red Swan is penned by Choi Yoon-Jung, a seasoned K-drama writer known for Only Love in 2014.

The Auditors Premiere date: July 6 on tvN Starring: Shin Ha-Kyun, Lee Jung-Ha, Jin Goo Ha-Kyun returns to the screen in The Auditors, a K-drama set in the corporate world. Ha-Kyun plays Shin Cha-il, the formidable head of the audit team at Ju Construction, a company steeped in corruption. His team includes rookie Goo Han-Soo (Lee Jung-Ha), who dreams of an overseas transfer but struggles under Cha-il’s tough leadership. Jin Goo portrays Hwang Dae-Woong, the ambitious third son of Ju Construction’s founder, aiming for higher corporate power. The Auditors is directed by Kwon Young-il, known for Wedding Impossible and Doom at Your Service. Good Partner Premiere date: July 12 on SBS Starring: Jang Na-Ra, Nam Ji-Hyun Jang and Nam team up in the legal comedy-drama Good Partner. Jang portrays Cha Eun-Kyung, a seasoned lawyer at Daejung Law Firm specialising in divorce, who finds herself in her own divorce proceedings. Nam plays Han Yoo-Ri, an idealistic new lawyer who believes in justice over firm interests, contrasting with her boss’s pragmatic approach.

Serendipity’s Embrace Premiere date: July 15 on tvN Starring: Kim So-Hyun, Chae Jong-Hyeop Kim and Chae star in the youth romance Serendipity’s Embrace. Based on the webtoon Is It Fate?, Kim plays Lee Hong-Ju, an animation producer who has sworn off love after a painful breakup. Chae is Kang Hu-Young, a financial planner and Hong-Ju’s first love, who reconnects with her after returning from abroad. Tarot Premiere date: July 15 on U+ Mobile TV Starring: Cho Yeo-Jeong, Park Ha-Sun In the seven-part anthology Tarot, seven characters find tarot cards that curse them based on their choices. Cho stars as Ji-Woo, a single mother, joined by Park, Ko Kyu-Pil and YouTuber Kim Jin-Young. Premiered at the Cannes International Series Festival, Tarot also had a theatrical release in Korea.