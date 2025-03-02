See best CNY decorations, performances while earning rewards, taking part in workshops

Quill City Mall KL’s ‘Hiss of Abundant Blessings’ celebration will last until Feb 16. — PIC FROM FACEBOOK @MALAYSIA SHOPPING MALL

LOCAL malls are all set to usher in the Year of the Snake. Many in Kuala Lumpur have transformed into vibrant hubs of celebration, impressing shoppers with grand decorations. Check out these malls for their exciting Chinese New Year (CNY) activities. Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur This festive season, Quill City Mall KL invites shoppers to immerse themselves in a festive wonderland filled with exciting decorations, performances and rewards. At the heart of the mall, shoppers can admire decorations inspired by the snake’s symbolism of wisdom and renewal. The intricate details and vibrant hues make for an ideal backdrop for photos. Aside from that, shoppers can indulge in the weekly cultural performances and Qiddies workshops. Every weekend until Feb 16, shoppers can catch activities such as the traditional lion dance, Chinese orchestra, erhu and guzheng performances. As for the Qiddies workshops, shoppers with children can enjoy hands-on fun every weekend from 3pm to 4pm. Families are free to try workshops for lacquer fan painting, CNY hanging ornaments and handicraft lucky bags. Those who spend RM180 in a single receipt can redeem CNY ang pau packets. Every ang pau redemption comes with an opportunity to win trendy blind box plushies.

Avenue K Shopping Mall Embracing the wonders of spring, Avenue K Shopping Mall has transformed into a breathtaking floral garden this CNY. Adorned with vibrant blooms, the decorations symbolise the wonders of spring, meant to welcome the new year with a spirit of renewal and prosperity. The mall is offering rewards and hosting performances, including a festive drum performance, kung fu tea performance, Chinese mask-changing act and a traditional lion dance.

The Gardens Mall Shoppers are invited to the Garden of Wisdom, in which China’s historical cities are brought to life. Shoppers can experience life in ancient times by interacting with the lanterns, magnolias and cherry blossoms in the gardens. Gardens Mall is also offering exclusive redemptions. The mall is also bringing festive cheer through its line-up of performances. Throughout CNY, shoppers can catch several festive performances such as the acrobatic lion dance and the warriors’ journey dance, happening every weekend. They can also catch two hands-on workshops. The first one is the Cosmetic Mirror Embellishment Workshop, happening on this Saturday and Sunday. The other is a hanfu experience workshop, in which they can try the outfit and take a photo with it.

The Exchange TRX Usher in the festive season with “A Tale of Spring” until Feb 9, an immersive celebration inspired by the beauty of the Imperial Gardens. The spectacle features various elements of classical Chinese decorations. At the heart of the garden is the Zodiac Journey Bridge, which features 12 zodiac sculptures. Be sure to explore the bridge underneath too as a Blossom Tunnel adorned with vibrant blooms awaits. Shoppers can also stroll along the Bamboo Walk, leading to a serene koi pond and an elegant gazebo with mechanical storks, which are symbols of longevity and abundance. Festive joy is further spread during the weekends as live performances are organised. Shoppers are treated to festive performances such as lion dance, fan dance, face-changing opera (bian lian) and the playing of traditional Chinese instrumental music.

MyTown Shopping Centre Catch MyTown’s auspicious CNY celebrations until Feb 9, featuring a slew of exclusive collaborations, festive activities and rewards. To usher in the new year, MyTown is launching partnerships with two entertainment figures. For one, the mall continues its exclusive partnership with Tadaland, introducing four new characters. Shoppers will be delighted to see these new characters – Jolly, Pixi, Jimi and Mozzarella – perform at the mall, bringing their unique traits and vibrant energy to the celebration. As part of the mall’s Tour Line, the beloved characters will be at the hidden stations to hand out stamps to shoppers, allowing shoppers to win surprise gifts upon completing their journey. Shoppers can also expect a variety of fun-filled activities. They will also get to participate in weekly workshops such as Chinese fan art, rattle drum colouring and zodiac drum colouring from 12pm to 8pm. From 4pm to 5.30pm, shoppers will get to meet the God of Prosperity and friends from Tadaland. Festive performances such as Oriental mystic dance, traditional lion dance and a prosperity fashion show will be available for shoppers to enjoy.

Sunway malls This year, Sunway’s CNY celebration focuses on the splendour of the past, present and future, encouraging shoppers to reflect on and cherish heritage this season. An exciting line-up of cultural performances such as acrobatic lion dance and 24 festive drums are also planned. Whereas at Sunway Velocity Mall, shoppers are promised a celebration of tradition through an array of activities such as the golden calligraphy contest and festive booths. At Sunway Putra Mall, shoppers will be delighted as they can indulge in offerings such as a golden treasure hunt. Sunway 163 echoes the same love for tradition, allowing shoppers to savour traditional delicacies such as the dragon beard candy, which is up for redemption. Additionally, shoppers can catch cultural performances from renowned acts such as the Kwong Ngai troupe.