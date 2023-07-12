Venom 3 production resumes

BRITISH actor Tom Hardy has revealed that production for Venom 3 is underway. The 46-year-old actor, who portrayed the host for an alien symbiote in Venom, announced recently that production for the third instalment of the Sony Pictures film series has begun, with the cast and crew back on set for filming.

“Thankfully, we are back to shooting and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from Venom 1 to here, all our fantastic cast and crew — good friends and family — we’ve come a long way,” the actor said in relation to the newest instalment in the trilogy.

The trilogy centres around an alien symbiote coexisting in the same universe as Spider-Man. Hardy shared a black-and-white photograph featuring himself alongside director and writer Kelly Marcel and actor-cum-stunt double Jacob Tomuri. The trio appeared cheerful, all donning broad smiles. The actor had also previously posted an image from the Venom 3 set on Nov 16, indicating that the filming has been in progress for several days.

The announcement was following Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) approval on Nov 8 of a tentative deal that resolved the 118-day actors’ strike. On the same day the strike concluded, Sony Pictures decided to postpone the release date of Venom 3 by a few months, shifting it from July 12, 2024, to Nov 8, 2024.

Given the necessity to pause production for several months, the completion of the high-budget comic book title within the original summer time frame was unlikely.

This circumstance mirrors the challenges faced by other films of similar magnitude, such as Mission: Impossible 8, which Paramount has already pushed back by almost a year and is now scheduled for 2025.

In April, Sony Pictures unveiled plans at CinemaCon for the release of Venom 3 and a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike caused a delay in the filming schedules for both movies.

Following the strike’s resolution, several films, including Deadpool 3 as reported by Variety and Beetlejuice 2 according to NBC Boston, have already resumed production.