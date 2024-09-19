Visually-impaired singer Ricky Hsiao to perform in Genting

AVID fans of Taiwanese pop star Ricky Hsiao Huang Qi may look forward to a sing-along with their idol as the visually-impaired singer-songwriter is due to fly in for the Good Show Ricky Hsiao Live Concert at the Arena of Stars this Nov 2, 6pm.

Making his debut in 2002, Hsiao famously garnered an astonishing 19 nominations at the Golden Melody Awards, securing three wins for Best Taiwanese Album and four wins for Best Taiwanese Male Singer in his 22-year long career.

The celebrated musician has released 15 albums to date, with the most recent being a Mandarin album No Worries. Sing along to songs such as Destiny Calling, Wound Healer, The Most Beautiful Flower, Penny, Not Over You and Nice Guy. Hsiao’s most famous, soul-stirring hit single You Are My Eyes has remained popular with karaoke goers and fans for more than two decades.

Hsiao is a talent with boundless energy and passion. He strikes a chord with die-hard fans through poignant, inspiringly soulful lyrics. His musical mastery and versatility shines through as he switches seamlessly from orchestra leader, lead singer and guitarist to saxophone player and jazz drummer in sell-out concerts.

Be blown away by Hsiao’s vocal range and the many uplifting Cantonese and classic hit songs from yester-years, including self-penned titles from the album Songs That Tell Stories at the Good Show Ricky Hsiao Live Concert. The charming and astute performer will also be taking song requests.

Tickets are priced from RM176 to RM626.