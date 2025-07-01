WHAT is amniocenthesis? It is a earlier procedure procedure that takes out a small sample of the amniotic fluid for testing.

This is the fluid that surrounds the fetus in pregnancy. Amniotic fluid is a clear, pale yellow fluid that which protects the fetus from injury and against infection.

Amniocentesis is primarily a medical procedure used in the prenatal diagnosis of genetic conditions. It has other uses – for instance, in the assessment of infection and fetal lung maturity.

How is it done?

The pregnant women will be laid down and her abdomen will be cleaned by an antiseptic agent.

Under the guidance of a real-time ultrasound procedure, a long but fine amniocenthesis needle will be inserted through the abdomen to extract a sample of amniotic fluid.

The procedure can be carried out with or without local anaesthetic as it may cause similar pain.

Some amniotic fluid will be taken out for testing – usually 1cc per week of gestation will be taken out.

The test is usually carried out from 15 weeks of pregnancy as an earlier procedure has higher complications, such as limb deformations and a higher incidence of miscarriages.

What are the risk for amniocenthesis?

There is a small chance that an amniocentesis could cause a miscarriage (less than 1%, or approximately one in 1,000 to one in 43,000). Injury to you or your baby, infection, bleeding at puncture site and preterm labour are other possible problems that can happen but are extremely rare. However, your chances of having complication are higher if you are carrying twins.