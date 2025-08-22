Wormrot grinds KL with Kruelty

Singapore, Japan join forces for underground gig

After a seven-year absence despite living next door, Singapore’s grindcore unit Wormrot returned to Kuala Lumpur last Saturday to play a

crushing show that also saw support from Japan’s premier death/doom metal and hardcore band Kruelty. The Saturday gig’s openers were local bands Glistening Red Chair and Man Dead Set. Both bands played riffy 30-minute sets, before Indonesia’s Fingerprint took the stage with even more hardcore breakdowns. Once Kruelty appeared, the show truly began its stride. The Japanese unit have been making almost a yearly appearance in Malaysia since 2022 and the show with Wormrot was the perfect opportunity for everyone that missed Kruelty’s previous visits – which they headlined in Rumah Api – to finally see what the band could unleash in a live, even smaller venue.

Having taken over after the previous vocalist’s departure in 2023, Zuma has still not missed a beat, delivering both powerful, crowd-inciting vocals while shredding on the guitar. The band as a whole put out a tight set: bassist SE7 was the only other core member, while the other two on guitar and the drum kit were likely session musicians. At one point during Kruelty’s set, as the tide of gig-goers squeezing against each other began, someone in the crowd yelled out “Siapa yang tak pakai deodorant ni? (Who here is not wearing deodorant?)” It was a joke aimed at the few in the crowd who stank like Carlsberg. Kruelty played a mix of their old songs, along with newer ones from its 2023 album Untopia and last year’s EP like Profane Usurpation and Harder Than Before.