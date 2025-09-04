FOLLOWING the release of it new EP Beautiful Mind, South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes announced its 2025 Xdinary Heroes World Tour. Produced by JYP Entertainment (JYPE) and promoted by Live Nation, the concert will be held on May 31 at Zepp KL.

This will be the band’s first concert in Malaysia since bursting onto the Global Music Scene in 2021 through JYPE. The critically acclaimed sextet has continued to rise to prominence after the success of their first world tour, making waves at both Korean and major international festivals. Malaysian Villains can anticipate a captivating and high energy show with an electrifying setlist filled with its unique style and heavy hitting tones.

Mastercard Cardholders in Kuala Lumpur have special access to presale tickets from April 16 and Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on April 17, from 11am. Visit their website for free membership sign-up and presale access. Tickets to public will be available on April 18, from 11am.