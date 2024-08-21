Youth no barrier to showcasing talent

IT is rare to find an individual who excels in music and fashion at such a tender age. Yet, Kathy Tan Her Lin, a Malaysian-Chinese-Vietnamese talent, has managed to do just that.
At just 12 years old, Tan has already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the Southeast Asia’s child modelling industry and the global music scene. Her journey from a child model to a singer-songwriter attached to Universal Music Malaysia is nothing short of inspiring.
Early beginnings and breakthrough
Tan’s journey began in 2021 when she made history by becoming the first Asian child model to receive the Icon Award at just eight years old. This accolade, the highest in the Southeast Asia’s child modelling industry, set the stage for her future successes. But, modelling was just the beginning for Tan. Her passion for music was evident from a young age, inspired by the songs she heard on the radio and YouTube. By the age of six, Tan had already performed her first song, a Disney cover, at the Little Miss World 2018 children’s festival in Greece, earning her the Olympia Laurel Gold Medal.
Encouraged by her mother, Tan began creating music videos for her cover songs and by the time she was eight, she had already produced four covers, including A Million Dreams and Girl On Fire. It was her love for K-pop, however, that truly ignited her passion for singing and dancing. Inspired by popular groups such as BTS and Blackpink, Tan began recording dance covers and dreaming of creating her own original songs.
First step into music
Tan’s dream became a reality on Aug 31, 2022, when she released her debut single Say You Love Me at the age of 10. The music video for the song was filmed at Vogue Lounge in Kuala Lumpur, a stylish dining venue by Vogue Magazine (Conde Nast), and featured Malaysia’s top K-pop dance crew Mad.G. The experience was thrilling and challenging for the young artiste. Working with older, more experienced dancers was intimidating at first but Tan quickly adapted, demonstrating her professionalism and talent.
“It was fun and worth the experience to work with them. Although I was shy at first, I managed to open up and communicate well with them,” Tan told theSun.
The success of Say You Love Me marked Tan’s entry into the music industry and it was not long before her talents caught the attention of major record labels.
Major milestone
The year 2024 brought one of Tan’s biggest achievements yet: signing with Universal Music Malaysia. At just 12 years old, she became the youngest Asian artiste to sign with the label, a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.
Her second single Winter Dream was featured on Universal Music Group Italy, a testament to her growing international appeal.
“Signing with Universal Music Malaysia is definitely an amazing achievement. It feels like what was impossible has become possible. It is a unique feeling, a huge honour and it opens up new doors and opportunities for me to create more songs,” Tan said with pride.
The music video for Winter Dream was filmed in Japan at the Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Known for its world-class powder snow and breathtaking scenery, the location added a magical touch to the video, complementing the song’s dreamy theme. Despite the freezing temperatures, Tan embraced the challenges of filming in such a unique environment.
“It was an enriching cultural experience. The powder snow was super soft and I had fun making lots of memories. The location inspired the theme of the song, which is about dreaming of wonders and playing in the winter, something I had never experienced before.”
Overcoming challenges
While Tan’s journey has been filled with achievements, it has not been without its challenges. As a child artiste, she had to deal with the pressures of the music industry, online negativity and balancing her career with her education.
“The haters and envious eyes are definitely a challenge. But my parents are fully supportive and keep me motivated through whatever bad comes my way.”
Tan’s parents play a crucial role in her success. Her mother, in particular, is her biggest supporter and creative partner, helping to shoot music videos, edit photos and provide the encouragement Tan needs to keep going.
“No matter how talented I am, I would be nothing without my mom. She’s my best friend and my motivation,” explained Tan.
Looking ahead
Despite her young age, Tan is already thinking about the future. Her goals are clear: to continue working hard, create more music and eventually take care of her parents as a way of repaying them for all they have done for her. While she prefers to keep her upcoming projects confidential, there is no doubt that Tan has exciting plans in the works.
When asked what advice she would give to other young aspiring artistes, Tan’s message is simple yet profound for someone of such tender age: “Stay humble and passionate about what you want to do. Everyone starts somewhere and it takes time to learn. Keep practicing and do not give up. Be your own sunshine!”
Tan is an example of what is possible when talent and hard work come together. As she continues to rise in the music and fashion industries, she remains committed to her craft with the support of her family and the determination to succeed.