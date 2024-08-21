Youth no barrier to showcasing talent

Journey of young local music prodigy, model

IT is rare to find an individual who excels in music and fashion at such a tender age. Yet, Kathy Tan Her Lin, a Malaysian-Chinese-Vietnamese talent, has managed to do just that. At just 12 years old, Tan has already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the Southeast Asia’s child modelling industry and the global music scene. Her journey from a child model to a singer-songwriter attached to Universal Music Malaysia is nothing short of inspiring. Early beginnings and breakthrough Tan’s journey began in 2021 when she made history by becoming the first Asian child model to receive the Icon Award at just eight years old. This accolade, the highest in the Southeast Asia’s child modelling industry, set the stage for her future successes. But, modelling was just the beginning for Tan. Her passion for music was evident from a young age, inspired by the songs she heard on the radio and YouTube. By the age of six, Tan had already performed her first song, a Disney cover, at the Little Miss World 2018 children’s festival in Greece, earning her the Olympia Laurel Gold Medal. Encouraged by her mother, Tan began creating music videos for her cover songs and by the time she was eight, she had already produced four covers, including A Million Dreams and Girl On Fire. It was her love for K-pop, however, that truly ignited her passion for singing and dancing. Inspired by popular groups such as BTS and Blackpink, Tan began recording dance covers and dreaming of creating her own original songs.

First step into music Tan’s dream became a reality on Aug 31, 2022, when she released her debut single Say You Love Me at the age of 10. The music video for the song was filmed at Vogue Lounge in Kuala Lumpur, a stylish dining venue by Vogue Magazine (Conde Nast), and featured Malaysia’s top K-pop dance crew Mad.G. The experience was thrilling and challenging for the young artiste. Working with older, more experienced dancers was intimidating at first but Tan quickly adapted, demonstrating her professionalism and talent. “It was fun and worth the experience to work with them. Although I was shy at first, I managed to open up and communicate well with them,” Tan told theSun. The success of Say You Love Me marked Tan’s entry into the music industry and it was not long before her talents caught the attention of major record labels. Major milestone The year 2024 brought one of Tan’s biggest achievements yet: signing with Universal Music Malaysia. At just 12 years old, she became the youngest Asian artiste to sign with the label, a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. Her second single Winter Dream was featured on Universal Music Group Italy, a testament to her growing international appeal. “Signing with Universal Music Malaysia is definitely an amazing achievement. It feels like what was impossible has become possible. It is a unique feeling, a huge honour and it opens up new doors and opportunities for me to create more songs,” Tan said with pride. The music video for Winter Dream was filmed in Japan at the Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Known for its world-class powder snow and breathtaking scenery, the location added a magical touch to the video, complementing the song’s dreamy theme. Despite the freezing temperatures, Tan embraced the challenges of filming in such a unique environment. “It was an enriching cultural experience. The powder snow was super soft and I had fun making lots of memories. The location inspired the theme of the song, which is about dreaming of wonders and playing in the winter, something I had never experienced before.”