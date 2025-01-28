Yu complete me

At the heart of the installation was the Blessing Bridge, a symbolic crossing decorated with vibrant lanterns inscribed with wishes for good fortune. Visitors were welcomed with a stunning display of fish lanterns, handcrafted using traditional techniques and illuminated with energy-efficient LED lights.

This year, Kwai Chai Hong in KL Chinatown brought the tradition to life with “Bountiful Blessings”, an art installation inspired by the idiom Nian Nian You Yu (wishing for abundance year after year). Partnering with Bangsar Heights Pavilion, the event highlighted the joy of sharing prosperity with others.

THE enduring tradition of serving a whole fish during Chinese New Year (CNY) reunion dinners is steeped in symbolism. Representing the philosophy of carrying something to its successful completion, a fish with its head and tail intact signifies unity and prosperity. This cultural practice is further affirmed by the Chinese word for fish ( yu ), which is phonetically similar with the word for abundance ( yu ).

Behind vision of bountiful blessings

Bai Chuan Management managing partner Zeen Chang, one of the key figures behind Kwai Chai Hong, spoke to theSun about the inspiration behind and execution of this year’s art installation.

When asked about the concept, Chang explained that the installation was deeply rooted in cultural significance.

“Fish has always been a symbol of abundance, but we wanted to reinterpret the tradition with a fresh perspective. It is not just about receiving blessings but also giving them in return,” she said.

This dual focus on sharing and receiving abundance is at the heart of the idiom Nian Nian You Yu, which Chang and her team sought to bring to life in a modern way.

Chang, along with her four partners, purchased the building that houses Kwai Chai Hong in 2018. Their mission was to preserve the rich history of Chinatown while blending it with contemporary experiences.

“We wanted to maintain the charm of the alley and honour its past. By reimagining the space with stories of former residents, we have created a connection between history and the present,” she said.

Known for balancing heritage with innovation, Chang highlighted her philosophy of creating from the heart.

“It is not about commercial value but about preserving culture and tradition. My goal is to ensure Kwai Chai Hong remains a space where heritage thrives.”

The installation also featured a Fish Lantern Parade, in which visitors carried glowing lanterns around Kwai Chai Hong, conveying the act of sharing blessings and welcoming prosperity. Reflecting on the success of “Bountiful Blessings”, Chang said she aims to bring these traditions to life in ways that connect with all Malaysians.