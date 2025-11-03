A food delivery rider had an unexpected encounter when he spotted a tiny, helpless kitten stranded on a busy road.

Malaysian TikTok user @_aus99 shared that he was initially on his way to a Ramadan bazaar for iftar when he noticed the kitten tucked by the side of the road.

Concerned for its safety, he immediately stopped his motorcycle and carefully crossed the road—despite oncoming traffic—to rescue the frightened black-and-white kitten.

“So, the story goes—I was rushing to deliver an order because I wanted to go to the bazaar for iftar,“ he shared.

“Then, out of nowhere, I saw a terrified cat in the middle of the road. I immediately stopped to save it, worried it might get hit.

“Alhamdulillah, I picked it up and brought it home because it was just too cute!”

In a follow-up video, he revealed that he had decided to adopt the kitten, lovingly naming it Popcorn.

His heartwarming rescue has since gone viral, amassing over 1.3 million views and more than 5,700 comments from grateful Malaysians who praised his kindness.

“Thank you, bro. May all your traffic lights always be green, may you meet kind and easygoing customers, and may Allah always protect you. Ameen Allahumma Ameen,“ wrote @eleenshamsul90.

“I’ve noticed that many riders often come across stray kittens by the roadside, and they always stop to rescue and adopt them.

You all have such kind hearts. May you be blessed with abundant sustenance,“ commented @anyszfrndia.

Meanwhile, many netizens eagerly requested updates on Popcorn, wanting to follow its journey.

“I want to see them again, bro. Please keep updating about them all the time!” pleaded @syfiqhsaid.