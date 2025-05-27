A heartwarming friendship that transcends uniforms and daily routines has captured the hearts of Malaysian netizens once again.

Pin Pin, the adorable Shih Tzu from Ulu Tiram, Johor, who first went viral for “signing off” parcels on behalf of her Chinese owner, has reunited with her favourite delivery abang in a touching moment that’s gone viral on TikTok.

Unlike usual parcel drop-offs in his Shopee uniform, the delivery abang made a special visit on his day off — bringing along his wife and children to meet Pin Pin in person.

Despite not wearing his familiar work attire, Pin Pin instantly recognised him, sprinting to the gate with her tail wagging excitedly and barking joyfully, as if to say, “You finally came!”

The delivery abang told Pin Pin’s owner, “I always tell my family about this dog,” explaining why he wanted to share the special bond with his loved ones during his break.

The visit ended on a happy note, with smiles all around and a memorable group photo taken in front of Pin Pin’s home — a beautiful moment now treasured by the community online.

The caption read: “Wah... Abang Shopee brought his wife and kids to visit Pin Pin. He said it’s been a while since he saw her and he missed her and Pin Pin really missed him too. Thank you Abang for coming to see Pin Pin.”

Netizens flooded the comments with affection.

One user called JIAAROSE commented: “If only all humans were like this — accepting one another, loving and caring for all of God’s creations.”

“Don’t let the kids hold the dog... it’s not right. What’s happening to the world... what if the kids end up kidnapping the dog? Who’s going to be sad then?” Alfi Roy joked.

“Wahhh, Pin Pin is being so extra — the moment she saw abang, she got all excited and dramatic,” Mie commented.