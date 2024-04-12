AN act of kindness displayed by a Malaysian woman has recently captured the attention of netizens online, of her feeding a starving stray dog.

In the 47-second clip shared onto TikTok by @kakakmeow7, the woman shared that she was driving on the way to Melaka when she noticed a black coloured stray dog wandering at the side of the highway.

Worried, she stopped at the side of the highway and gently called the curious-looking canine towards her vehicle.

“Come here. How did you end up on the highway?” @kakakmeow7 could be heard saying in the video.

She then opens the boot of her car, digs up an entire can of cat food.

The video then zooms to the dog hungrily gobbling down the cat food which was mixed with kibble which she had neatly placed on a piece of plastic on the grass.

In the caption, she explains further that she was driving to Melaka to pick up a cat and braked when she noticed the dog, who she nicknamed “Tam”.

She also pleaded with netizens to feed Tam if they ever saw him on the highway.

“On the way to Melaka to pick up a cat, paid for it. Suddenly had to brake for an emergency when I saw this dog, Tam.

“I hope Tam doesn’t go hungry and I hope tomorrow, someone will be kind enough to feed Tam.”

The video has since gain 171,000 views and more than 1,400 comments from concerned and grateful netizens.

Many expressed their thanks to @kakakmeow7 for noticing Tam and feeding him.

“Surely tonight Tam will sleep with a smile, tummy full, right? Hoping tomorrow there’ll be more delicious food like that,” commented @ulatbulu.

“Thank you very much miss for feeding the dog. God will always bless you,” praised RS.Raju.

Meanwhile, a netizen noticed that Tam was located near Dengkil and shared that if he passed by that route, he would do his best to feed him.

“Oh, it’s near Dengkil. If I pass by here while delivering orders, InshaAllah I’ll feed him,” commented MhdHadif.

What a sweet gesture! We can’t help but feel moved as well.

