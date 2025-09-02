“All e-gates down, zero guidance” — Traveller slams KLIA’s poor handling

A traveller’s post on Threads has gone viral after highlighting the chaotic scene at KLIA when all e-gates were down upon arrival.

“I say this from a place of love, I want our country to grow & be better.

“Arrived at KLIA. All e-gates were down. Poor communication & response by the airport customs.

“Travellers kept attempting to use the e-gates since they were not barricaded.

I even told one of the staff that someone should stand there to stop people from trying and provide clear instructions for both Malaysians & foreigners on where to line up.

It’s just so sad that this is the very first introduction of Malaysia to some,” the traveller identified as Thong Jean wrote in her post.

The viral complaint has since sparked debate on whether Malaysia is doing enough to ensure that its world-class airport reputation is matched by equally world-class service.

Malaysia Airports has since replied to the post, stating: “Hi. Please allow us to investigate the matter further,” while also asking for the traveller’s details.

Thong Jean also mentioned in comments that even the Myborder app couldn’t be used as all system was down.