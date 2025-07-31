“Bring back discipline!” — Internet erupts after student punches teacher

A viral video showing a secondary school student punching his teacher in the face after being reprimanded has set Malaysian social media ablaze, with netizens fiercely divided over who’s really at fault — the student, the teacher, or the system.

The incident, which reportedly took place during school hours, shows the student lashing out physically at a male teacher, prompting outrage and concern nationwide.

While many condemned the violence, others questioned whether the teacher’s approach had provoked the situation.

One Threads user called _nazom didn’t hold back: “After this incident where a teacher got punched, I hope the minister opens their eyes. Don’t take away teachers’ authority to discipline. Back then, kids got caned and turned out fine.

“It’s not like all the teachers in Malaysia are MMA fighters trying to beat students up—it’s just light caning. But kids these days are getting out of hand because they know teachers can’t even lay a finger on them.

“And parents aren’t helping either. The moment their kid gets caned or scolded, they want to sue the teacher. If you love your kids that much, don’t even send them to school—just lock them up at home and let them watch Cocomelon until they grow up,” the user wrote.

But not everyone agreed. Some users argued that respect is earned, and that certain disciplinary methods may no longer be relevant today.

“Not yet a full-time teacher, so I hope you’ll be more mindful of your actions moving forward. Don’t easily provoke in any situation — students can sometimes react unpredictably if provoked. “Even if your intention was to help break up a fight, don’t be the one to start provoking. Always try to find a peaceful solution,” 685fth commented.

“Why did the teacher grab the student’s shirt like that?” pendekarlapukk questioned.

“I’m not interested in the case of the student punching the teacher — stuff like this has been happening since way back, it just didn’t go viral before. What we really need to talk about now is... seriously, did he skip PE class?” nasir_addeen off-topic question drew laughter from netizens.