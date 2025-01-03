WHILE most travelers bring home keychains or T-shirts, one British woman had a different priority—snacks. Lots of them.

A viral video shows her struggling with a massive duffle bag packed entirely with 28kg of Malaysian treats, ready to make the long journey back to London. With no space for clothes or extra shoes, her luggage was fully dedicated to local munchies.

Among the must-haves in her snack stash were Mamee Monster, Mi Sedap, Lexus biscuits, Kopiko, Milo snacks, Fruit Plus candy, Mentos, tom yam paste, rice crackers, Cap Tangan peanuts and more.

Malaysian netizens quickly took notice, welcoming her into the unofficial “Malaysian Snack Enthusiasts” club. However, some pointed out a few essentials missing from her haul.

“You forgot belacan, cencalok, tempoyak, petai, budu, sambal... durian...” one user called Maru Chan commented.

“No super ring? I’m disappointed!” anthedonic wrote jokingly.

DavidLawrenceDeZeeuw wrote: “You are now Malaysian!!”