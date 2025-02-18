A car driver recently took to an online forum regarding a traffic incident involving an angry motorcyclist, which resulted in a shattered windshield.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 8.17pm on December 22, last year in Penang, according to dashcam footage shared on Reddit.

Reddit user Sqrt-1_Friend claimed he has been “awaiting” a response from the magistrate’s court since reporting the incident in December 2024.

“Should I follow up with the sergeant? Do I need a lawyer? How long does it typically take?” he asked in the post.

In the post, the driver claimed that the motorcyclist “brake-checked” him twice and gently hit the back of the motorcycle.

In the first dashcam footage, the motorcyclist and the pillion passenger approached the driver after overtaking the car and then asked him to get down, which he refused.

In the next clip, the motorcyclist was shown to have suddenly stopped twice.

When the motorcyclist abruptly stopped the second time, the car driver accidentally hit the rear of the motorcycle, which resulted in the motorcyclist shattering the windshield with his helmet.

The motorcyclist then slammed the side of the car during the incident.

Replying to a comment, the driver claimed that the motorcyclist left the scene.

Afterward, he called the police.

The driver lodged a police report against the motorcyclist on the same day of the incident, and the motorcyclist was then taken in for police questioning

Fortunately, his insurance claim for the damaged vehicle was approved, and he is waiting to receive the car’s spare parts.

Not only that, the motorcyclist tried to submit a claim against the driver, stating he injured his hands and legs after falling but was dismissed by the police once the driver showed them the video of the incident.

Netizens have advised the driver to seek justice and pursue legal action against the motorcyclist, while some accused him of tailgating the motorcyclist and aggravating the situation.

“It would be a good idea to consult a lawyer. You can make a claim for property damage.

“Case management stages might take a while, and the hearing will probably be at least a year or longer. Keep every receipt,” a netizen suggested.

“If you insist on justice being served, consult a lawyer and initiate civil proceedings. In layman’s terms, that means suing them in court and getting a judgment against them,” another user advised.