A heated road rage incident in Johor recently went viral after a video surfaced showing a bus driver stomping on a woman’s car windshield and hood while yelling at her.

The woman, identified as Alice, recounted the ordeal on Facebook via Media Hutan.

She was driving along the expressway towards Permas when the incident unfolded.

According to Alice, the trouble began when she swerved into the left lane to avoid a car approaching from her right. The maneuver inadvertently blocked the path of a green bus already in that lane.

“The bus driver forced me to get out of the car and broke my window. He also kicked my car’s windshield and jumped on top of my car. My glasses were also shattered,” she wrote.

Alice shared that the bus driver confronted her aggressively, trying to make her come out of her vehicle.

She also included a screenshot of her conversation with a representative from the bus company, confirming that the license plate she provided matched the driver’s vehicle.

The company verified that the driver was their employee and informed Alice that he had been instructed to report to the police station.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many calling for stricter measures against road rage incidents.

“Hope the police quickly deal with this road gangster-like behavior,” one user called Badlie Shah commented.

Some netizens questioned what Alice might have done to provoke the driver, noting that the bus driver’s side of the story has not yet been shared.

“The bus driver was probably angry because you suddenly swerved into his lane to avoid something. Who knows... we don’t really know the full story,” Bintang Bintang wrote.