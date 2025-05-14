A cat that accidentally fell into a boiling hotpot at a restaurant in Chongqing, China has died from its injuries despite the establishment’s owners paying for veterinary treatment and planning to adopt the animal.

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred on May 2 when a white-and-yellow cat lost its balance on a ledge and plunged into a pot of boiling oil at an outdoor dining area.

The accident caused hot oil to splash onto nine diners and created chaos as dishes tumbled over.

Restaurant owner Zhong informed Chinese media that he immediately transported injured customers to the hospital and covered their medical expenses, which totaled approximately 10,000 yuan (approx, RM6,000). He also provided discounts or waived bills for other patrons present during the incident and paid an additional 13,000 yuan (RM7,712) in compensation for emotional distress.

Tongtong, the restaurant’s co-owner, mentioned they replaced damaged personal items including two mobile phones and eyeglasses, costing over 15,000 yuan (RM8,898).

After the incident, staff discovered the injured cat curled up near the restaurant, covered in hotpot oil. Tongtong rushed the feline to a veterinarian, where it received treatment for burns on all limbs, minor fractures, and fever at an initial cost of 3,000 yuan, with ongoing daily expenses of 1,000 yuan (RM593).

The owners had named the cat “Wuyi” after the Labour Day holiday and planned to “hire” it as a “security guard” at their restaurant upon recovery.

However, on May 6, veterinarians reported that Wuyi’s condition suddenly deteriorated, and despite two hours of emergency care, the cat could not be saved.

The story went viral on Chinese social media, generating over 30 million views, with many netizens praising the restaurant owners for their compassionate response.

Following the accident, the restaurant installed a protective canopy over its outdoor dining area to prevent similar incidents in the future.